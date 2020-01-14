Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents Spring 2020 Season

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division announces several music and theatre performances, listed below, during the months of January through April 2020.

For more information, call Pepperdine's Box Office at (310) 506-4522 or visit arts.pepperdine.edu.

THEATRE

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

Bradley Griffin, Director

Presented by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Jane and Elizabeth, the beloved elder Bennet sisters from Pride and Prejudice, are happily married. But what of bookish middle sister Mary, who would rather spend her time reading than looking for love? When an unexpected visitor arrives at Pemberley, Mary finds herself attracted to the stranger through a shared passion for knowledge. Will the pair surmount their penchant for logic in favor of love? Filled with delightful comedy and hopeful romance, Miss Bennet is sure to enchant fans of Jane Austen and newcomers alike.

No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.

Tuesday, January 28-Friday, January 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

$15

Lindhurst Theatre

The Cherry Orchard

By Anton Chekhov, New Version by Tom Stoppard

Hollace Starr, Director

It's early 20th-century Russia, and a new economic and social order has everyone in the Ranevskaya clan turned upside down. When self-made millionaire Lopakhin reveals his plan to save the beloved family estate, Lyubov must decide what she values more: the estate itself, or her own delusions. Pepperdine's Theatre Program presents The Cherry Orchard, the final masterpiece of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, in a recent adaptation by Tom Stoppard.

Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.

Wednesday, April 15-Friday, April 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2 p.m.

$15

Smothers Theatre

OPERA

The Flora L. Thornton Opera Program Presents

Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell

Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini

Keith Colclough, Director

With the Pepperdine University Orchestra

Long Tao Tang, Conductor

The Flora Thornton Opera Program showcases its depth and versatility in this double billing of Purcell's baroque tragedy and Puccini's verismo comedy. The works will be performed back-to-back with a brief intermission. Both operas feature memorable arias such as "When I am laid in earth" and the iconic "O mio babbino caro."

Dido and Aeneas will be sung in English, and Gianni Schicchi will be sung in Italian.

Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

$20

Smothers Theatre

MUSIC

Free tickets to choir and orchestra concerts are available for Pepperdine students, faculty, and staff with ID.

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Pepperdine Faculty Recital

Keith Colclough, Director

Friday, January 24, 2020, 7 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Parkening Master Class

Christopher Parkening, Director

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

New Music Recital

N. Lincoln Hanks, Director

Sunday, February 9, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Alexander Treger Violin Master Class

Alexander Treger, Director

Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble

Vincent Trombetta, Director

Monday, March 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Smothers Theatre

Pepperdine Wind Ensemble

Long Tao Tang, Director

Thursday, March 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Smothers Theatre

Pepperdine Orchestra Masterworks Concert

Long Tao Tang, Director

Thursday, April 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

$10

Smothers Theatre

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

The Pickford Ensemble Up Against the Screen: New Music with Film

N. Lincoln Hanks, Director

Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Stauffer Chapel

Pepperdine Chamber Choir

Ryan Board, Director

Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Stauffer Chapel

Guitar Chamber Concert

Christopher Parkening, Director

Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Pepperdine Choral Masterworks Concert

Ryan Board, Director

Saturday, April 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m.

Free

Ascension Lutheran Church





