Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents Spring 2020 Season
The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division announces several music and theatre performances, listed below, during the months of January through April 2020.
For more information, call Pepperdine's Box Office at (310) 506-4522 or visit arts.pepperdine.edu.
THEATRE
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon
Bradley Griffin, Director
Presented by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.
Jane and Elizabeth, the beloved elder Bennet sisters from Pride and Prejudice, are happily married. But what of bookish middle sister Mary, who would rather spend her time reading than looking for love? When an unexpected visitor arrives at Pemberley, Mary finds herself attracted to the stranger through a shared passion for knowledge. Will the pair surmount their penchant for logic in favor of love? Filled with delightful comedy and hopeful romance, Miss Bennet is sure to enchant fans of Jane Austen and newcomers alike.
No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.
Tuesday, January 28-Friday, January 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
$15
Lindhurst Theatre
The Cherry Orchard
By Anton Chekhov, New Version by Tom Stoppard
Hollace Starr, Director
It's early 20th-century Russia, and a new economic and social order has everyone in the Ranevskaya clan turned upside down. When self-made millionaire Lopakhin reveals his plan to save the beloved family estate, Lyubov must decide what she values more: the estate itself, or her own delusions. Pepperdine's Theatre Program presents The Cherry Orchard, the final masterpiece of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, in a recent adaptation by Tom Stoppard.
Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.
Wednesday, April 15-Friday, April 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 18, 2020, 2 p.m.
$15
Smothers Theatre
OPERA
The Flora L. Thornton Opera Program Presents
Dido and Aeneas by Henry Purcell
Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini
Keith Colclough, Director
With the Pepperdine University Orchestra
Long Tao Tang, Conductor
The Flora Thornton Opera Program showcases its depth and versatility in this double billing of Purcell's baroque tragedy and Puccini's verismo comedy. The works will be performed back-to-back with a brief intermission. Both operas feature memorable arias such as "When I am laid in earth" and the iconic "O mio babbino caro."
Dido and Aeneas will be sung in English, and Gianni Schicchi will be sung in Italian.
Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
$20
Smothers Theatre
MUSIC
Free tickets to choir and orchestra concerts are available for Pepperdine students, faculty, and staff with ID.
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Pepperdine Faculty Recital
Keith Colclough, Director
Friday, January 24, 2020, 7 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Parkening Master Class
Christopher Parkening, Director
Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
New Music Recital
N. Lincoln Hanks, Director
Sunday, February 9, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Alexander Treger Violin Master Class
Alexander Treger, Director
Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble
Vincent Trombetta, Director
Monday, March 23, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Smothers Theatre
Pepperdine Wind Ensemble
Long Tao Tang, Director
Thursday, March 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Smothers Theatre
Pepperdine Orchestra Masterworks Concert
Long Tao Tang, Director
Thursday, April 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
$10
Smothers Theatre
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
The Pickford Ensemble Up Against the Screen: New Music with Film
N. Lincoln Hanks, Director
Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Stauffer Chapel
Pepperdine Chamber Choir
Ryan Board, Director
Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Stauffer Chapel
Guitar Chamber Concert
Christopher Parkening, Director
Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Pepperdine Choral Masterworks Concert
Ryan Board, Director
Saturday, April 25, 2020, 2:30 p.m.
Free
Ascension Lutheran Church