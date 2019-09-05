Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents Fall 2019 Season
The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division announces several music and theatre performances, listed below, during the months of September through December 2019.
For more information, call Pepperdine's Box Office at (310) 506-4522 or visit arts.pepperdine.edu.
THEATRE
Futureproof
by Lynda Radley
Cathy Thomas-Grant, Director
In a desperate attempt to keep his company afloat, Robert Riley, owner of Riley's Odditorium, tries out a new marketing strategy: Will audiences pay to see his company of genuine wonders become just like them? This band of traveling performers have to decide if they want to fit in or stand out in this incredibly insightful play about identity and the capacities of the human spirit.
Tuesday, September 24-Friday, September 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This play deals with difficult topics such as eating disorders and body image.
No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.
$15
Lindhurst Theatre
The Luciana and Daniel Forge Fall Musical
Ragtime
Book by Terrence McNally
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Based on the novel Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow
Ragtime is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)
Kelly Todd, Director
With the Pepperdine University Orchestra
Pierre Tang, Conductor
Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three individuals-a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician-are united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.
Friday, November 15-Saturday, November 16, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2 p.m.
Thursday, November 21-Friday, November 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2 p.m.
This production deals with racial tension in the early 20th century and contains racial epithets and profanity.
Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members of the Center for the Arts Guild are invited to a special backstage tour before the November 21 performance.
$20
Smothers Theatre
MUSIC
Free tickets to choir and orchestra concerts are available for Pepperdine students, faculty, and staff with ID.
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Parkening Master Class
Christopher Parkening, Director
Saturday, September 14, 2019, 2 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Pepperdine Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Pepperdine Wind Ensemble
Long Tao Tang, Director
Friday, October 11, 2019, 5:45 p.m.
Free
Firestone Fieldhouse
Pepperdine Chamber Choir
Ryan Board, Director
Saturday, October 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Stauffer Chapel
Pepperdine Orchestra
Long Tao Tang, Director
Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Smothers Theatre
Alexander Treger Violin Master Class
Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Parkening Guitar Concert Series
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 5 p.m.
Free
Payson Library
Chamber Music Concert
Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Guitar Chamber Concert
Christopher Parkening, Director
Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Raitt Recital Hall
Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble
Vincent Trombetta, Director
Monday, December 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Free
Smothers Theatre
Pepperdine Choir and Orchestra Christmas Concert
Ryan Board and Long Tao Tang, Directors
Thursday, December 5, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
$10
Smothers Theatre
ART EVENTS
Art Lecture Feat. Yong Soon Min
Thursday, September 19, 2019, 6 p.m.
Free
Weisman Museum
Art Lecture Feat. Rebecca Morris
Thursday, October 17, 2019, 6 p.m.
Free
Weisman Museum
Art Lecture Feat. Iva Gueorguieva
Monday, October 28, 2019, 6 p.m.
Free
Weisman Museum