Pepperdine Fine Arts Division Presents Fall 2019 Season

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division announces several music and theatre performances, listed below, during the months of September through December 2019.

THEATRE

Futureproof

by Lynda Radley

Cathy Thomas-Grant, Director

In a desperate attempt to keep his company afloat, Robert Riley, owner of Riley's Odditorium, tries out a new marketing strategy: Will audiences pay to see his company of genuine wonders become just like them? This band of traveling performers have to decide if they want to fit in or stand out in this incredibly insightful play about identity and the capacities of the human spirit.

Tuesday, September 24-Friday, September 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This play deals with difficult topics such as eating disorders and body image.

No late seating allowed. Join a talkback with the actors and director after the Wednesday performance.

$15

Lindhurst Theatre

The Luciana and Daniel Forge Fall Musical

Ragtime

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on the novel Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow

Ragtime is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Kelly Todd, Director

With the Pepperdine University Orchestra

Pierre Tang, Conductor

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three individuals-a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician-are united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

Friday, November 15-Saturday, November 16, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 21-Friday, November 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23, 2019, 2 p.m.

This production deals with racial tension in the early 20th century and contains racial epithets and profanity.

Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members of the Center for the Arts Guild are invited to a special backstage tour before the November 21 performance.

$20

Smothers Theatre

MUSIC

Free tickets to choir and orchestra concerts are available for Pepperdine students, faculty, and staff with ID.

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Parkening Master Class

Christopher Parkening, Director

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 2 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Pepperdine Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Pepperdine Wind Ensemble

Long Tao Tang, Director

Friday, October 11, 2019, 5:45 p.m.

Free

Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine Chamber Choir

Ryan Board, Director

Saturday, October 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Stauffer Chapel

Pepperdine Orchestra

Long Tao Tang, Director

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Smothers Theatre

Alexander Treger Violin Master Class

Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Parkening Guitar Concert Series

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 5 p.m.

Free

Payson Library

Chamber Music Concert

Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Guitar Chamber Concert

Christopher Parkening, Director

Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Raitt Recital Hall

Pepperdine Jazz Ensemble

Vincent Trombetta, Director

Monday, December 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Smothers Theatre

Pepperdine Choir and Orchestra Christmas Concert

Ryan Board and Long Tao Tang, Directors

Thursday, December 5, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

$10

Smothers Theatre

ART EVENTS

Art Lecture Feat. Yong Soon Min

Thursday, September 19, 2019, 6 p.m.

Free

Weisman Museum

Art Lecture Feat. Rebecca Morris

Thursday, October 17, 2019, 6 p.m.

Free

Weisman Museum

Art Lecture Feat. Iva Gueorguieva

Monday, October 28, 2019, 6 p.m.

Free

Weisman Museum





