Paul Nakauchi, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in THE KING AND I at La Mirada Theatre

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience "Something Wonderful" as it announces Paul Nakauchi as the "King," Anastasia Barzee as "Anna," and Joan Almedilla as "Lady Thiang," along with a cast of 41 (one of their largest ever!), coupled with the recent Broadway revival's lavish sets and costumes, in a sumptuous new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE KING AND I, music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on "Anna and the King of Siam" by Margaret Landon, original choreography by Jerome Robbins, musical direction by Dennis Castellano, choreography by Rumi Oyama, and directed by Glenn Casale. THE KING AND I will preview on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 22 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



THE KING AND I is one of the greatest musicals from the golden age of Broadway - adored by the public and critics alike - with one of the finest scores ever written, including "Shall We Dance?," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Something Wonderful," and "Getting to Know You." Set in the 1860s, THE KING AND I is based on the true story of Anna Leonowens, a widowed schoolteacher from Wales, who travels to Siam to teach the King's many children. Her effect on the kingdom and the kingdom's effect on her are the basis of this beautiful and classic musical.



The Cast of THE KING AND I will also feature (in alphabetical order): Alan Ariano as "The Kralahome," Eric Badiqué as "Phra Alack," Richard Bulda as "The Interpreter," Cristyn Dang as "Simon of Legree," Arielle Dettmer as "Angel George," Emma Gong-Koiso as "Princess Ying Yaowalak," Luke Naphat as "Prince Chulalongkorn," Ethan Le Phong as "Lun Tha," Michael Rothhaar as "Captain Orton," Callula Sawyer as "Topsy," Oliver Stewart as "Louis Leonowens," Angel Srittmater as "Little Eva," Kevin Symons as "Sir Edward Ramsey," Chad Takeda as "Uncle Thomas," Michiko Takemasa as "Eliza," and Paulina Yeung as "Tuptim."



The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Johnisa Breault, Joven Calloway, Harry Cho, Andrea Dobbins, Lauren Han, Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt, Linda Igarashi, Jonathan Kim, Kevin Kulp, Francesca Ling, Saki Masuda, Jee Teo, Bernice Wang, and Ryan Wong.



The "Royal Children" will feature (in alphabetical order): Isabella Abiera, Sierra Tolentino Chavez, Hailey Choi, Iris Choi, Aubrey Chun, Julian Paz Fedorov, Grace Jenkins, Layla Rose Lovin, Adrienne Amanda Morrow, Analeigh Charlize Singhi, Oliver Stellan, Natalie Yokota, and Aiaru Zhumakhmet.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Glenn Casale (Director) Broadway: Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby (Tony Award nomination, Best Revival), which was filmed by A&E and garnered two Emmy Awards. Off-Broadway: Dragapella at Studio 54 (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Best Production). International: for Media Lane Entertainment, Hello Dolly, Stage Entertainment. The Netherlands: Disney's The Little Mermaid, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Russia), The Wiz. National Tours: Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disney's The Little Mermaid and Camelot. Los Angeles: Wrestlers starring Mark Harmon and George Clooney, From the Top starring Carol Burnett. Los Angeles Ovation Award-winning Best Musical Anything Goesstarring Rachel York, Brent Barrett, Sally Struthers, and Fred Willard, The Prisoner of Second Avenue with Jason Alexander. Glenn served as Artistic Director for Broadway Sacramento at Music Circus from 2008-2018. Television: ABC's "The Faculty" starring Meredith Baxter and "The Wayans Brothers" for the WB.

Rumi Oyama (Choreographer) Choreography credits include Sayonara (Pan Asian Rep's Off-Broadway musical; "Fred Astaire Award" for Outstanding Female Dancer), Dance for Learning (Global conference with Michelle Obama as speaker); Allegiance (Los Angeles's Arataki Theater; nominated for a Broadway World Regional Award). Acting credits include Allegiance (Broadway); Running for Grace (Amazon Prime).



Dennis Castellano (Musical Director and Conductor) McCoy Rigby: The Sound of Music, Dreamgirls, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mary Poppins, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, My Fair Lady, Annie, Guys & Dolls, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Musical Supervisor/Director for Broadway Sacramento at Music Circus: Carousel, The Secret Garden, In the Heights, Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, Hair,Sweeney Todd, and La Cage aux Folles. South Coast Repertory: The Light in the Piazza, A Little Night Music, and Sunday in the Park with George. Musical Theatre West: Cinderella, Something Rotten, Catch Me If You Can,Bright Star, Oklahoma!, and Hairspray.



The Design Team for THE KING AND I is as follows: Scenic/Costume Design by NETworks Rentals (based on Original Set Design by Michael Yeargan & Original Costume Design by Catherine Zuber); Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Cricket S. Myers; Costume Coordinator is Adam Ramirez; Co-Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen and Madison Medrano; Properties Supervisor is Kevin Williams. Thai Cultural Consultant and Dialect Coach is Riw Rakkulchon. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Donna R. Parsons.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE KING AND I will preview on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 22 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, April 22 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, May 14, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, April 23 at

6:30 pm.



There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 6 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $19 - $95 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

