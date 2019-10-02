Patton Oswalt, Al Madrigal, Andy Kindler, And More Unite For A Night Of Comedy

Some of the brightest lights contemporary comedy, many with long resumes in kids and family entertainment, will come together onstage on October 20, 2019 at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles for "Stand Up For Children," a night of comedy benefitting UNICEF USA's work with refugee children and their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

"Stand Up For Children" is produced by KEPYR, Kids Entertainment Professionals for Young Refugees, the grassroots, all-volunteer organization of kids and family entertainment professionals rallying the industry in support of UNICEF's work with displaced children worldwide. The special comedy event features an outstanding line-up of celebrated comedians including Patton Oswalt, Al Madrigal, Andy Kindler, Frangela (the comedy duo of Frances Callier and Angela V. Shelton), and Frankie Quinones. Voice acting superstar and standup comedian Grey Griffin ("Scooby-Doo", "Fairly Odd Parents", "Bless the Harts", etc.) will host.

Tickets are on sale now at https://events.unicefusa.org/event/kepyr-event. Tickets are $45.00 in advance; $55.00 at the door, with a two-drink minimum required.

"We are extremely honored and excited to have this group of amazingly talented artists join us in supporting vulnerable children and their families at the border," noted Emmy winning writer-producer Grant Moran, founder of KEPYR. "The situation for children there is dire and traumatizing and this is one small way we can leverage our unique talents as a professional community to help provide some compassion and concrete aid where it's so desperately needed."

With a presence in 190 countries and territories, UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization in the world.

UNICEF is working to expand access to protection, education and other services for migrant children wherever they may be in the region.





