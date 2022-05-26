Passport To The Arts Offers Admission To Laguna Beach's Three Art Festivals + Exclusive Special Offers

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value).

This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).

Special for the 2022 season, a Passport also includes exclusive discounts to well-known art organizations and art-related events in Laguna Beach. Some highlights include buy one get one adult admission to Laguna Art Museum, 20% off Laguna Playhouse tickets to Saturday Night Fever (June 29 - July 17) and Xanadu (August 3 - 21), one-time $10 off beginner art class to ARTime Barro, $5 off ANY flight of their choice at McClain Wine Cellars, and much more!

Looking for even more art fun? Those who purchase a Passport to the Arts pass online by June 17th will be automatically entered into a drawing for a one-of-a-kind gift package valued at $640 usd. To be eligible for the giveaway, participants must purchase a Passport pass at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com by Friday, June 17th. The giveaway gift includes many notable items including the below:

Two Loge Center Pageant of the Master tickets to the 2022 Show "Wonderful World" (valid Monday- Thursday)

4-hour art class at Laguna Art-A-Fair

Family 4-Pack to Sawdust Art Festival's Winter Fantasy 2022

Sawdust Festival merchandise

$100 Gas Card

Bottle of Wine from McClain Cellars

Laguna Beach Dad Hat produced by Visit Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Women's Tee produced by Visit Laguna Beach

Visit Laguna Beach Waxed Canvas and Leather Tote Bag

As summer approaches, the buzz and excitement for the opening of Laguna's famous art festivals can be felt across the entire town," shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. "We hope that everyone will make Laguna Beach their art destination with a Passport to the Arts this summer."

A 2022 Passport to the Arts holders can visit all three festivals in one day or spread visits out over several days. The pass also includes one-time free parking at Act V (Lot 16) parking lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, with free trolley services. Each summer the Laguna art festivals draw crowds from within and around the community, as well as attract new and visiting populations annually, creating economic support for the arts and overall local community. Together the festivals help create a climate in which innovation, art, and creativity can flourish.

The 2022 Passport to the Arts may be purchased online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com or at any of the three art festivals. Some restrictions apply. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters. For information about overnight stays and things to do while in Laguna Beach visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.a?? a??