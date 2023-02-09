Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pasadena Playhouse to Host Musical Theater Boot Camp This Summer

Video auditions are being accepted until April 1, 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Pasadena Playhouse will present their first ever Musical Theater Boot Camp offered over 2 sessions this summer: Session 1: July 5-14, Session 2: July 17-28. Video auditions are being accepted until April 1, 2023. Decisions will be made on or around Apr 15, 2023. Additional details, including cost and scholarship information can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Over a two week period, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, industry professionals and guest artists will instruct students in acting, singing, dancing, movement, theater history and the college theater landscape. Each session culminates in a showcase for family and friends.

Students will focus on the audition process rather than a production, allowing them to enter the college application season with a repertoire of monologues and songs, as well as the skills needed to find material appropriate for their age and type.

Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse, Danny Feldman says "We are so excited to offer this one-of-a kind, hands on learning opportunity to the High School students of Pasadena. As part of our commitment to celebrating and exploring the American Musical, we're expanding our reach beyond our stage and into the classroom in our pursuit to nurture the next generation of musical theater professionals. Coming on the heels of our co-production with Pasadena Unified School District, Sondheim's Into the Woods, which gave over 200 high school students their first experience working side by side with theater professionals, we can't think of a better way to launch summer at Pasadena Playhouse."

Musical Theater Boot Camp will be led by Will Pellegrini, who received his BA in Theater from UCLA and his MFA in Directing from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Will has had an extensive television career; he's worked in a variety of roles and on numerous TV shows, including Fox's musical hit, Glee. Outside of television, Will is an independent filmmaker who's directed several music videos and short films. His numerous Los Angeles theater credits include work at The Actors' Gang, Theater of NOTE, and East Los Angeles College Theater Arts Department - where he's an adjunct professor. He is also an award-winning scenic designer and puppeteer!

Adam McDonald will serve as Musical Director for the program. A recent Los Angeles transplant, Adam spent almost a decade on the road with Wicked and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In Los Angeles, he helms a classical/pop fusion piano trio, teaches all facets of music from kindergarten thru Broadway at his personal studio, and plays for the Broadway tours that come through the Pantages and Dolby Theaters.

25-40 students, ages 14-18 will be chosen per session. All applicants must submit a video audition that includes a personal introduction as well as the audition criteria in 1 video (can be edited together). Please be mindful of all instructions, especially posted time limits.

The Playhouse is one of the only professional theaters in the greater Los Angeles area that self-produces original works with most recent acclaimed productions, Ragtime and Little Shop of Horrors.

ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE


Pasadena Playhouse is a place where people have gathered for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.



