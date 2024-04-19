Pasadena Playhouse Second Annual Benefit Raises Over $675,000

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The PLAYHOUSE PARTY, the 2nd annual benefit for Pasadena Playhouse, was held on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Co-chaired by Elizabeth Hall, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Anita Lawler and Leigh Olivar, the event was created to strengthen the community through connection and celebration. The event was a success, raising over $675,000 for Pasadena Playhouse.



With El Molino Avenue cordoned off for the occasion, the festivities in Pasadena Playhouse’s courtyard spilled into the street. More than 300 guests adorned in shimmering cocktail attire attended the one-of-a-kind evening, which featured surprise pop up performances from Rio Navaro, an accordionist from Pasadena Playhouse Conservatory of Music who appeared in The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular and community partner McKinley Middle School Drum Core.



The evening was presented in three acts, starting with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a special performance by Jasmine Amy Rogers and the new Playhouse Players, and culminating with a “Late Nite at the House Party” hosted by comedian Kate Berlant, who also served as DJ for this one-of-a-kind event, with Bar Chelou supplying cocktails, mocktails, wine, food, and dessert.



Speakers and performers at the event included Board of Trustee President Erin Baker, Event co-chair and Board Member Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Playhouse staff members Omar Avedanke (Director, Creative & Content) and Bonne McHeffey (Company Manager), Jenny Slattery (Associate Producer), Danny Feldman (Producing Artistic Director), Rich Caparella of KUSC, and Jelly’s Last Jam cast member Jasmine Amy Rogers, who offered a sneak peek from the upcoming Playhouse production of Jelly’s Last Jam with a dazzling rendition of “Play the Music for Me.”



There was also a silent auction featuring curated experiences and artisanal items donated by the community. Dinner was provided by Heirloom LA, with additional food and beverages provided by Heirloom LA and Bar Chelou. Additional donations were provided from over 40 other businesses and individuals.

Photo Credit: Brian Hashimoto