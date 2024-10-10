Pasadena Chorale Will Perform Benefit Concert Featuring Celebrated Pianists Jeffrey Kahane and Tali Tadmor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pasadena Chorale has announced Twenty Fingers, a benefit concert featuring celebrated pianists Jeffrey Kahane and Tali Tadmor. The concert will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at San Marino Community Church, with all proceeds benefiting the Pasadena Chorale’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality, community-based choral music experiences.



In this rare collaboration, Kahane and Tadmor will perform an exquisite program of piano music for four hands, showcasing works by Samuel Barber, Astor Piazzolla, Francis Poulenc, and Franz Schubert. This intimate yet dynamic concert promises to be an unforgettable evening of musical artistry, bringing together two talented and versatile pianists.



“Twenty Fingers is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of piano four hands played by two of the finest musicians. We are beyond excited to bring this extraordinary concert to our community,” said Founding Artistic & Executive Director Jeffrey Bernstein.



This concert is a key fundraiser for Pasadena Chorale, and the funds raised will support Pasadena Chorale’s mission to provide high-quality, expansive, and inclusive concert and education programs to the public at no cost. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit pasadenachorale.org.

