Parson's Nose Theater Presents ESSEX CORNERS By Resident Playwright Hoyt Hilsman

Parson's Nose Theater will present a reading Essex Corners, a new play by resident playwright Hoyt Hilsman. Directed by Artistic Director Lance Davis, Essex Corners is an exploration of the past century of American life, seen from the perspective of several generations of the Beal family in a small New England town.

The play, which explores themes of family and society in a rapidly changing America, will be performed on February 16th and features Mary Chalon, Marisa Chandler, Caitlin Gallogly, Ethan Rockwell, Dennis Gersten and Lance Davis.

Parson's Nose Theater, founded by Lance Davis and Mary Chalon, is celebrating its twenty-fifth year of making classic theater and stories more accessible by performing classic adaptations that present the language, characters, plot and spirit of the world's greatest writers – not only Shakespeare, but Molière, Goldoni, Shaw, Hans Andersen, Belasco, Boucicault, Gogol, Chekhov and others – the most revered writers of Western Literature. The theater is located in Old Pasadena at 90 North Marengo.

Hoyt Hilsman is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and journalist. His plays have been produced in theaters in the U.S. and internationally, and he has written screenplays for Disney, New Line, Sony, ABC and NBC. He has been a regular theater critic for Variety and HuffPost, and was Chair of the PEN West Drama Awards.

Performances are February 16th at 3 pm and February 17th at 7 pm. Order tickets online here. Theater is located at 90 North Marengo in Old Pasadena.

