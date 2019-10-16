Paley Center Celebrates HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER With Special Event

The Paley Center for Media today announced a new addition to its PaleyLive LA fall season: An Evening with How to Get Away with Murder. This special celebration of the final season of the acclaimed and wildly popular series will take place on November 19 at 7:00 pm at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location. HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER airs Thursdays (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the final season of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER with the incredible cast and creative team behind the smash series," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "I can't think of a better addition to our PaleyLive LA fall season."

"The cast and I are so excited to do our first Paley event since Season 1," said Creator and Executive Producer Peter Nowalk. "We're hard at work on our final season and can't wait to share an early-screening of our mid-season finale with our fans. So many questions will get answered as we launch into our final, gut-wrenching six episodes."

Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER remains one of the most engrossing and acclaimed dramas on television. Anchored by the powerhouse Emmy-winning performance of Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, the brilliant ensemble cast breathes thrilling life into the characters created by Executive Producer Peter Nowalk. The Paley Center will screen an upcoming episode followed by a discussion with the cast and creative team. The cast & creative team includes: Viola Davis (Professor Annalise Keating), Billy Brown (Detective Nate Lahey), Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh), Aja Naomi King (Michaela Pratt), Matt McGorry (Asher Millstone), Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo), Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino), Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom), Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton), Rome Flynn (Gabriel Maddox), Amirah Vann (Tegan Price), and Peter Nowalk (Creator & Executive Producer). The show is produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets for An Evening with HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER will go on sale to Paley Center Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members on October 16 at 9:00 am. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on October 17 at 9:00 am; and to the general public on October 18 at 9:00 am. PaleyLive events often sell out to Paley Center Members before tickets go on sale to the general public. Paley Members enjoy presale access and ticket discounts. Become a Member today, and get tickets to this event before the general public. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership including early access to purchase tickets, please visit paley.me/join.

For more information on this special preview screening please visit paleycenter.org.





