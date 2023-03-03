Pageant Of The Masters Offers St. Patrick's Day Special

Searching for that little sunbeam of luck as St. Patrick's Day approaches? The type of sunbeam that shines on a possible pot of gold, or gold piece, or maybe the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach?! In honor of St. Patrick's Day, art buffs can strike gold with a limited-time ticket offer to the Pageant of the Masters 2023 production of "Art Colony: In the Company of Artists" running July 7 thru September 1, 2023.

Save some green with promo code GREEN23 for $45 Main Tier Side tickets to this summer's Pageant - a $15 dollar savings per ticket! Offer is valid now through March 17, 2023 and is only redeemable for Monday-Thursday nights during the 2023 season. Pageant tickets are also season passes to this summer's Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Purchase tickets today at PageantTickets.com or call 800-487-3378.

"While we love our Irish traditions here at the Festival of Arts, instead of wearing green this St. Patrick's Day we decided to SAVE our patrons some green," said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. "We will be celebrating 90 years of living pictures this summer with a spectacular production. So, I encourage you to purchase your tickets early."

Each evening during the summer season, classic and contemporary works of art are faithfully re-created with theatrical illusion and real people posing as living pictures. The 2023 Pageant will impress audiences in its celebration of artists who have embraced communities where they can live and work, and most importantly, inspire one another. Highlighting the ways in which art reveals and reflects the world in which it was created, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists will be a ticket to thrills, laughter, beautiful music, and extraordinary "living art" under the stars.

The 2023 Pageant of the Masters production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, will show nightly in the Irvine Bowl from July 7 - September 1, 2023. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival's Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends, July 5 - September 1, 2023. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts and visit www.foapom.com.