Pageant Of The Masters Continues Search For Cast Of Characters

For 90 years, volunteer cast members have recreated famous works of art in one of the world's most renowned tableaux vivant collaborations - The Pageant of the Masters. Recently, open casting calls were held for the Pageant's 2023 presentation "Art Colony: In the Company of Artists," which, quite literally, sets the stage for the upcoming season.

"We're excited about the theme, 'Art Colony,' because Laguna Beach was really put on the map as such more than 100 years ago. This year, the Pageant will visit various art colonies around the world," says Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy. "We don't acknowledge our own art colony status until the finale of the show - we have a sculpture by Julia Bracken Wendt, who Pageant-goers will be familiar with, we're saluting the art of the late artist Roger Kuntz, and of course, we'll end with Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', which also put the Pageant itself on the map starting in 1936."

Backstage at Laguna Beach's Irvine Bowl, volunteer hopefuls were measured, sized, and photographed for potential roles, then treated to the delights of the Bizarre Bazaar, a fundraiser presented by the Da Vinci Guild in which the proceeds benefit the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts.

Volunteer casting will continue until all positions are filled. Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed, and no theater experience is necessary to join in this remarkable experience. In addition to needing volunteers to pose in the famous artwork, people are also needed for makeup, headdress and wardrobe positions, as well as show coordinators, refreshment providers and ushers, among others.

"So far, this year, we've seen a mix of old and new faces come through, and it's great to see all the new people interested in volunteering," says Pageant of the Masters Technical Director Richard "Butch" Hill. "It's a fun place to be and a fun production to be part of, and you can choose the area in which you'd like to volunteer."

Ranging in age from 5-years-old to 80-plus, volunteers from near and far have participated in past productions, all sharing the same love for art and the Laguna Beach community.

Hayley Hobbs, Aliso Viejo, is a first-year volunteer recruited by her friend, third-year volunteer Kelsey Cronmiller, Aliso Viejo. She and her 12-year-old and 8-year-old daughters are looking forward to being part of the show.

"My oldest is in drama and she really wanted to be part of this this year, so we're here to support her," Hobbs says. "I love Laguna Beach and this is a great way to be part of the art culture and meet all kinds of new people."

To celebrate 90 years of production, the Pageant is producing a unique digital exhibit, a special end-of-July event to honor the Pageant's history, October's presentation of The Pageant of the Monsters, in addition to many other 90th-themed anniversary events.

"We want to see even more people who are interested in volunteering," Challis says. "I started as a volunteer - it's an awful lot of fun and you meet so many people. The show wouldn't be able to go on without our volunteers!"

If you missed the casting call, but are interested in joining this year's volunteer cast, contact the Casting Department at 949-494-3663 and help recreate some of the most famous art in the world!

The Pageant of the Masters is celebrating its 90th anniversary next summer with the production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, with shows nightly from July 7 - September 1, 2023. Advance tickets are now on sale starting at $35 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.