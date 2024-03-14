Pageant Of The Masters Announces Second Casting Call, In Need Of Female Volunteers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, California, has officially announced a second Open Casting Call that is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 7 to 9pm at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. This casting call aims to primarily recruit female volunteers for its upcoming summer production, "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion," which will run from July 6 - August 30, 2024.

Following the successful turnout at the Casting Call held in January, the Pageant is still seeking women applicants of diverse ages and ethnic backgrounds, specifically those with heights ranging from 5'1” to 5'5” and 5'8” to 5'10”. Additionally, there are some opportunities for male roles as well. No prior theater experience necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun. Volunteering in the Pageant is also an opportunity for high school students to achieve 109 hours of community service in one summer.

This Casting Call will coincide with a Pageant rehearsal, offering casting hopefuls an exclusive glimpse into this year's production and the process of making a living picture. Since rehearsals are typically closed to the public, attending the casting call provides a rare opportunity to experience the behind-the-scenes magic of the Pageant of the Masters. Guests will enjoy light snacks and refreshments, and have the opportunity to meet the Pageant's creative and technical staff, including Director Diane Challis Davy.

Nancy Martin, Casting Director for the Pageant of the Masters, emphasized the importance of height and other measurements in selecting volunteers for this year's production. "We are looking for people of all ages and sizes, but given this year's theme, there are many roles for slender women who are between 5'1” to 5'5” and 5'8” to 5'10” tall," said Martin, who is celebrating her 45th year as Casting Director.

"The most important measurement to me is the height, and the head size needs to be pretty close because the headpiece needs to be shared, and then shoe size," she added.

The March 28th open casting call will take place backstage at the Pageant of the Masters Forum Theatre, situated on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA.

For individuals unable to attend on March 28th, private appointments for measurements can be scheduled by contacting the Pageant's casting office at 949-494-3663. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 4pm. Volunteers aged 5 and above are encouraged to apply.

Tickets

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Tickets start at $45 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.