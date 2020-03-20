Pacific Symphony Announces Additional Concert Cancellations

Pacific Symphony today announced the cancellation of additional concerts affected by the increased measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the previously announced cancellations through March 31, it has become necessary to cancel The Texas Tenors (April 3 & 4) and Verdi's "Otello" (April 23, 25 & 28).

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Donate the return of your tickets to Pacific Symphony and receive a tax-donation receipt. This helps support the Symphony as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time as we navigate the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation.

Exchange your tickets for other concerts up to Dec. 31, 2020, for no additional charge. (Exchanges are subject to availability, special events excluded.)

Ticketholders can go online to www.PacificSymphony.org/ticket-options to review their ticketing options.

For assistance with requests for ticket donations and for other ticketing services, please contact Pacific Symphony's Box Office via email ata??Box Office@PacificSymphony.org. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to send out updates as we get further information.





