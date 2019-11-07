Pacific Opera Project Appoints Matt Cook As Executive Director

Pacific Opera Project (POP) announces the appointment of a new Executive and Development Director, Matt Cook, effective November 1, 2019.

Of his new position, Cook says, "I'm thrilled to join Josh Shaw's vision of creating affordable and entertaining Opera. Serving the entire Los Angeles community has been a dream of mine for many years and Pacific Opera Project is light years ahead of their peers in the effort to cultivate new audiences in the Facebook age. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and meet so many new opera fans."

Matt Cook, newly appointed Executive and Development Director of Pacific Opera Project, most recently held positions in development and production with Wild Up New Music ensemble. There, he was responsible for overseeing operations for all events and fundraising activities. Matt produced performances on the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Fluxus Festival, the Ecstatic Music Festival in New York City, and lead partnerships with organizations such as the Martha Graham Dance Company. Previously, Matt worked with the Los Angeles Percussion Quartet in various roles as Managing Director, Project Manager, and Marketing Manager, leading the organization to international recognition in their field.

Matt is also a Grammy Award-winning performer. His work is heard on studio and film recordings and is seen live in performance with ensembles across the world. As an educator, Matt has been a featured clinician at several universities including Stanford and The San Francisco Conservatory of Music and maintained faculty positions at many local institutions. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Matt holds degrees from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the California Institute of the Arts.

Pacific Opera Project is dedicated to providing quality opera that is innovative, affordable, and entertaining in order to build a broader audience for the art form. For more information, please visit pacificoperaproject.com, email info@pacificoperaproject.com or call 323-739-6122.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You