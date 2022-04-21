Pacific Opera Project Announces 2022-2023 Season

Pacific Opera Project today announces its 2022-2023 season of performances, marking a return to a fully in-person season following two years of engaging virtual, hybrid, and outdoor content.

POP's season features a revival of their 2017 smash hit, L'elisir d'amore, set in the 1950s (September 9-18, 2022); the U.S. premiere of a rare Vivaldi opera, Ercole su'l Termodonte, with a period orchestra (January 6-21, 2023); one of POP's biggest hits, The Magic Flute AKA #Superflute, set in classic video games from the early 1990s (March 17-26), 2023; and finally, Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates Of Penzance outdoors on the lawn of the Heritage Square Museum (May 19-28, 2023).

The 2022-2023 season opens with L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love) by Gaetano Donizetti, taking place on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:00pm; Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00pm; Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 3:00pm; Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:00pm; Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00pm; and Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00pm at the El Portal Theatre. A reprisal of their 2017 smash hit production, set in the 1950s, L'elisir d'amore will be sung in Italian with supertitles sourced from classic 1950s song lyrics, and set in a diner, a la Happy Days or Grease. Of the production, Stage and Cinema wrote, "It's a shame that we don't see this type of acting in big opera productions. This astoundingly enjoyable production easily proves why Donizetti's opera was one of the most frequently performed of its time. This fab outing will not only cement its reputation among devotees, but will gain new admirers. This is a nifty way to introduce opera to the cats in your life" and LOL-LA raved, "Once again Josh Shaw... has a huge hit on his hands, this time set in the world of 1950s Americana."

POP presents the U.S. premiere production of a rare Vivaldi opera, Ercole su'l Termodonte, to the Highland Park Ebell Club on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 7:00pm; Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8:00pm; and Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. The opera is based on the ninth Labor of Hercules, where Hercules is tasked with capturing the sword of Antiope, the queen of the Amazons. Recently rediscovered hiding in libraries in Münster, Paris, and Turino, Ercole su'l Termodonte is Vivaldi's 16th opera, written in 1723 and premiered in Rome, during the Pope's ban on women in opera. The original cast featured seven castrati (many en travesti) and one tenor. POP will employ a mix of countertenors, mezzos, tenors, and sopranos performing these roles with a period orchestra.

On Friday, March 17, 2023 8:00pm; Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00pm; Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00pm; Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00pm; and Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00pm at the El Portal Theatre, POP brings back its 2019 season-opening tour-de-force production of Mozart's The Magic Flute AKA #Superflute, set in classic video games from the early 1990s. The "super" production transports Papageno, Tamino, and the gang to the land of video games resembling Mario Bros. and Zelda with a new English libretto by Artistic Director Josh Shaw and E. Scott Levin. Opera Magazine wrote that the new production "could bring in a new generation of opera-goers" and Opera Today raved "Pacific Opera Project's rollicking new take on The Magic Flute is as much endearing fun as a box full of puppies. And as ingenious Artistic Director Josh Shaw has reimagined the piece (marketed as #Superflute), the staging is also just about as relentlessly and adorably rambunctious, all the while proving to be commendably musically refined... I loved it. I think Mozart would have loved it. If not, to hell with him!"

Following the success of The Mikado in the 2019 season, POP presents Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates Of Penzance on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00pm; Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:00pm; Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00pm; Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00pm; and Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8:00pm on the lawn of the Heritage Square Museum. A large outdoor production nestled among the Victorian homes of Heritage Square Museum, a perfect early summer setting for this Gilbert & Sullivan favorite. Table seating, regular seating, and bring your own seating are all available and picnicking is highly encouraged.

For the first time, Pacific Opera Project is offering season ticket packages at a 20% discount for all four operas in the 2022-2023 season. Season tickets start at $92 per person. Learn more: www.pacificoperaproject.com/season-tickets.