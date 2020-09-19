Pacific Conservatory Theatre Announces InterPlay Reading Series

Six new plays will stream live on Zoom beginning September 18 and concluding October 24.

PCPA's InterPlay play reading series is back and expanded. It will consist of six new plays streaming live on Zoom beginning September 18 and concluding October 24.

There will be a new ground-breaking play each weekend with talkbacks with the actors, directors and even the playwrights following the readings.

Each work will be shared on two dates and times - Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 1:30pm.

From the comfort of your home, enjoy six live readings of freshly premiered plays, penned by exciting contemporary playwrights, and brought to life by PCPA's talented and versatile company of actors.



Purchase the $5 Zoom admission online at pcpa.org. Or phone the Box Office Wednesday - Saturday, 4 - 6pm to speak to a customer service representative, (805) 922-8313.



The latest titles to be included in the series are: The Thanksgiving Play, The Tall Girls, and Alabama Story.

