Pacific Chorale to Premiere Original Concert Film THE WAYFARING PROJECT

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., Pacific Chorale's original concert film "The Wayfaring Project" will receive its world premiere in an outdoor screening on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

Centering on J.S. Bach's motet Jesu, meine Freude-filmed live in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall with members of Pacific Chorale and Pacific Symphony-"The Wayfaring Project" interweaves among its movements an array of 20th and 21st century choral and solo selections by Samuel Barber, Thomas Dorsey, Tarik O'Regan, Dolly Parton, Moira Smiley, and Randall Thompson. Following the premiere screening, "The Wayfaring Project" will be made available online to audiences worldwide.

Artistic Director Robert Istad said, "'The Wayfaring Project' has tremendous meaning to me and to the singers of Pacific Chorale. The music traces an emotional arc from dislocation and uncertainty to assurance and hope. It pays tribute to the emotional journeys we have all undergone during the past year and a half, and looks forward to a brighter future for us and for the world. The production follows Pacific Chorale's progression through the COVID-19 pandemic: from complete social distancing, with each singer performing in isolation for 'Wayfaring Stranger,' through hybrid music videos with the audio recorded separately from the visuals, culminating in our first return to live music-making in 17 months at our performing home in the Concert Hall."

Filmed between April and July 2021, "The Wayfaring Project" features audio and video production by Arts Laureate and video production by award-winning cinematographer Jeff Dolen. Andrew Brown, Pacific Chorale's President and CEO, said, "We were extremely fortunate to find such professional and enthusiastic partners for 'The Wayfaring Project' in both Arts Laureate and Jeff Dolen. They brought tremendous experience and creativity to bear in realizing Rob's artistic vision, and the result of their expertise is even better than we could have dreamed. The finished film is a tribute to their commitment, as well as that of our fantastic musicians."

Ticket prices for the August 21st outdoor screening are $20-$45. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/wayfaring-project and by phone at (714) 662-2345.