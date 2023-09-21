Pacific Chorale Rings In The Holidays With Two Reverent And Jolly Yuletide Programs In December

Nothing evokes the holidays quite like a choir filling the rafters with the joyous strains of Christmas carols!

By: Sep. 21, 2023

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, adds its magical refrains to the season with its signature mix of reverent and jolly yuletide programming in December. Carols by Candlelight features timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, and Tis the Season!, is a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites, and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)

 

 

Saturday, December 2, 2023, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 8:00 pm

Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Pacific Chorale Presents: Carols by Candlelight

Robert Istad, conductor     

Pacific Chorale

Jung-A Lee, organ

David Clemensen, piano

Pacific Chorale unwraps its signature holiday programming with two performances of “Carols by Candlelight,” an intimate seasonal concert offering timeless traditional and contemporary holiday music. Special musical guests organist Jung-A Lee and pianist David Clemensen join members of Pacific Chorale, bathed in flickering candlelight, for this distinctive and memorable program on Saturday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 5, 2023, 8:00 pm, in the hushed sanctuary of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach.

TICKET PRICES:

$20-$80

 

 

Sunday, December 17, 2023,  5:00 pm

Monday, December 18, 2022, 7:30 pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Pacific Chorale Presents: Tis the Season!

Robert Istad, conductor

Pacific Chorale

Southern California Children's Chorus, Lori Loftus, founding director

Members of Pacific Symphony

The Man in Red, Santa!

A delightful family favorite and one of Orange County's beloved Yuletide traditions, Pacific Chorale's “Tis the Season!” adds jolly musical cheer to the holidays with back-to-back concerts on Sunday, December 17, 5:00 pm, and Monday, December 18, 2023, 7:30 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Cherished holiday carols and seasonal gems will be sung to glorious perfection by the Grammy-winning chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Isad. Amping up the joy are some very special guests, including Southern California Children's Chorus, members of Pacific Symphony, and, of course, The Man in Red, Santa Claus.
TICKET PRICES:

$32-$163

 

 

For tickets and information, please visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345

 

Artists, date, program and venue subject to change.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








