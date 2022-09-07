Pacific Chorale Presents Two Joyful Holiday Programs in December

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus.

Saturday, December 3, 2022, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:00 pm

Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Pacific Chorale Presents: Carols by Candlelight

Robert Istad, conductor

Pacific Chorale

Piano & Guest Instrumentalists TBA

Pacific Chorale launches is signature holiday programming with two performances of "Carols by Candlelight" - spotlighting timeless traditional and contemporary holiday music, including a choir-commissioned world premiere by noted LA-based Filipino composer Saunder Choi, a tenor in the chorus whose work has been described as "fresh and earnest" (San Francisco Classical Voice). Several musical guests join Pacific Chorale for this distinctive seasonal program.

PROGRAM:

Saunder CHOI World Premiere

+ timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire

TICKET PRICES:

$25-$27

Sunday, December 18, 2022, 5:00 pm

Monday, December 19, 2022, 7:30 pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Pacific Chorale Presents: Tis the Season!

Robert Istad, conductor

Pacific Chorale

Members of Pacific Symphony

Southern California Children's Chorus

Pacific Chorale's beloved family-friendly holiday extravaganza "Tis the Season!" fills the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa with festive musical cheer and delightful sonic wonder. Cherished holiday carols and seasonal gems will be sung to glorious perfection by 85 members of the Chorale, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Isad. They are joined by special guests Southern California Children's Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony. A visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus, caps the joyful yuletide celebration.

TICKET PRICES:

$30-$156