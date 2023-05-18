PUFFS Comes to Palo Alto Players

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. PUFFS Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Directed by Kristin Walter and featuring a cast of 14 Bay Area actors, PUFFS is "a fast-paced romp through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For Potterphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, PUFFS exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!"

PUFFS runs for 9 in-person performances June 16 - July 2, 2023 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Tickets ($10-$60) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Current information regarding Palo Alto Players' health and safety policies can be found at paplayers.org/covid-19.

"An alternative narrative for the underdog," (Wall Street Journal), PUFFS is for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play that "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) gives you a fresh look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal rejects with a thing for badgers. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a hero can be. PUFFS is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

"I have an obsession with the 'other' characters in a hero story...the often easy-to-forget role players" said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "What do they do when not fighting for or against our hero? I think that's why PUFFS is such a wonderful take on a beloved story. We get a hilarious peek into the lives of the 'others,' while dancing in a familiar and, of course, magical world."

The PUFFS creative team includes direction by Kristin Walter, set design by Kevin Davies, lighting design by Edward Hunter, costume design by Jenny Garcia, and sound design by Jeff Grafton.