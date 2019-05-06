PUBLIC DOMAIN: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival

May. 6, 2019  

The characters of nearly every beloved animated movie musical (from "The Little Mermaid" to "The Lion King" to "Frozen") began as fairy tales and stories from the public domain.

But what about the public domain characters who haven't gotten their big break? In "Public Domain: The Musical," characters from the bottom of the barrel audition with all-new original songs to show why they deserve to have their own time in the spotlight.

"Public Domain: The Musical" will premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Let Live Theater at the Actor's Company. Written and Directed by: Sam Pasternack, Producers: Rachel Liu, Jason Merrin, and Running Song Productions. Music Director: Isaac Alter, Cast: Codi Coates, Ember Everett, Kayley Stallings, Alyssa Sabo, Spencer Frankeberger, Oliver Rotunno, Sam Pasternack, Ben Cassil, and Max Ash.

PRESS SHOW: Friday, June 7th, 7:30 PM

PERFORMANCES:
Friday, June 14th, 10:30 PM / 11:30 PM
Saturday, June 15th, 8:30 PM / 9:30 PM
Friday, June 21st, 5:30 PM / 6:30 PM
Sunday, June 23rd, 7:00 PM / 8:00 PM
Saturday, June 29th, 2:30 PM / 3:30 PM

TICKETS: $10.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6191

Actors Company (LET LIVE THEATER)

916 N.Formosa Ave



