PRN Alumni Foundation Presents A Panel, 'She's Always In My Hair' Hosted By Sinbad August 22

The PRN Alumni Foundation continues its "Alumni Shares: Stories From The Park" series with some of the women who worked with Prince, both in the studio and on the stage. The panel will be hosted by Sinbad, a supporter of the Foundation and a close friend of Prince, who recently hosted the Clare Fischer X Prince panel in May 2020.

"It is an honor to be in the presence of these musical queens. Prince had an impeccable eye for talent and beauty," stated Sinbad. "The thing that impresses me most about these women is that each one stands on their own...away from Prince. They each brought something unique to the party. Each of them is a beast (they corrected me and said 'queens') :)"

The "She's Always In My Hair" panel will air on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 8:00 pm CST and includes:

Drummer, Cora Coleman ("3121", "LotusFlow3r")

Saxophonist, Candy Dulfer ("Musicology Live 2004Ever tour

Guitarist, Kat Dyson ("Emancipation," "Crystal Ball")

Dancer, Mayte Garcia, (New Power Generation)

Singer, Shelby J - ("Planet Earth," "20Ten," "LotusFlow3r")

Bassist, Rhonda Smith - ("New Power Soul," "Emancipation

These women each represent Prince's New Power Generation in different incarnations. They have each had remarkable careers outside of the time they spent as part of the Paisley experience. You'll hear stories about the adventures they had meeting Prince, recording, performing and creating with him.

"Prince was ahead of his time giving women an opportunity to shine musically and as executives," stated PRN Alumni Foundation President, Jacqui Thompson. "The team at the foundation are proud to present them as an example to young women of what happens when you follow your dreams."

Please go to prnalumni.org for more information and credits one each of the participants. Tickets are $10.00 and proceeds will benefit a fund for former Prince keyboardist Chance Howard who is recovering from a car accident.

