PRINCËNEY Arrives At The Grauman Theater In Hollywood This Week

After more than a dozen international awards that include "Best Direction" and "Best Short Film" in various categories, the animated story of the first candidate for prince with Puerto Rican and Caribbean blood arrives at the Grauman Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, California.

Thanks to its selection at the Silicon International Film Festival, Puerto Rico is witnessed through independent cinema in the famous theater, one of the "most recognizable and visited landmarks in Southern California" adjacent to the Walk of Fame and the stars . The fictional short film tells the first story of a Caribbean young man who holds the position of prince alongside his best friend, who becomes his only family throughout his journey until they both reach the co-principality.

Previously, the project was presented at Animation in Cannes 2023, in the "Academy Screening Room" of the Oscars, in New York, in India, among other countries. In November, it will be presented at the Orlando Film Festival, as its next screening destinations. "The short film was born in the middle of Hurricane Fiona, just one year ago, and today we celebrate a new step: the presentation of the project at the distinguished Chinese Theater in Hollywood. I remember walking along the promenade of stars and in front of the majestic theater so many times during my training at the New York Film Academy: I never thought that just 13 years later this great dream would come true, a great achievement for Puerto Rico," indicates his creator, who highlights the titanic work of the animator Jorge Cáceres, the creative Peter Alexander Grossen and the composers Daniele Carretta and Rafael Fernández Viedma in their independent animated film projects.

"It has been wonderful to be able to co-create with such a talented group of art friends from around the world and a wonderful cast from Mexico and Puerto Rico." Previously, AG Orloz has presented his creations ONE and 2HOOM in commercial theaters in North Hollywood, in addition to reiterating his participation in Los Angeles before his selection in several festivals in California. Now it is Princëney's turn, who begins the screening block this Wednesday, September 13, 2023 and the screenings continues all this week.