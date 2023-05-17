PRINCE HARRY: LIVE! AT COACHELLA Rocks the Hollywood Fringe

He's done an Oprah special. He's done Netflix. What's left to do? Become a pop star, duh! Coming in June to the Hollywood Fringe, the world premiere of Prince Harry: Live! At Coachella is a electro-pop musical exploration into the mind of Prince Harry. Inspired by moments from Prince Harry's book Spare and created by musical comedian Chris Chianesi, the show dives into what makes Harry the man we see today and how we can relate to his past, present, and future-even though he's a prince. Featuring an entirely original score written and produced by Chianesi, Prince Harry: Live! At Coachella will run for five shows from June 3rd through June 24th at Studio/Stage in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry: Live! At Coachella is Prince Harry's first foray into the world of pop-stardom. And what better place to do it, than at Coachella? The show is comprised of twelve original songs, written and produced by Chris Chianesi. Each channeling key moments in Harry's adult life that helped shape him into the person he is today, and the person he is yet to become.

"I love watching "The Crown" on Netflix, but other than that, I never spent much time learning about the royals," says Chianesi. "That is until I read Prince Harry's memoir Spare a few months ago. I soon realized there was so much material in it that I could use to write music about. I started with portions of the book I found humorous (whether or not Prince Harry intended those stories to be humorous), and then I started pulling inspiration from other stories that were earnest and heartfelt. My original goal was simple: create good songs, and write earworms that people would like and want to listen to over and over again".