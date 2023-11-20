PIRATES VS LEPRECHAUNS Opens At The Wayward Artist

Performances begin Friday, December 8th and run through Sunday, December 17th.
The Wayward Artist presents Pirates vs. Leprechauns, a theatre for young audiences musical comedy by Craig Holland. Performances begin Friday, December 8th and run through Sunday, December 17th at the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. Pirates vs. Leprechauns is partially funded by a California Arts Council grant for youth programming.
When a feisty band of pirates runs into a group of lucky leprechauns on a magical island, they discover they're both hunting for the same prize: Greenbeard's treasure. After fighting and competing, they realize they can do better by working together. When they finally find the treasure, it isn't what they expected.
“I am overjoyed to bring our first Theatre for Young Audiences production to life through the fantastical and whimsical world of Pirates vs Leprechauns,” said The Wayward Artist Production Manager and show Director Sydney Raquel. “With nonstop hilarity and heart-warming passion, I can guarantee you'll be singing the songs on your way home!”
Audiences will experience an immersive world as they enter the theatre space. With the addition of lighting and other atmospheric elements, the stage will be transformed into a colorful and fanciful tropical island.
Audience interaction is essential to the story as those attending will be invited to guide the characters on stage and help them make decisions as they hunt for treasure. All show attendees will be encouraged to dress like a pirate or leprechaun to add to the fun. A special performance for children under 4 years old and anyone with special needs will be offered at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 9th.
Pirates vs. Leprechauns opens on Friday December 8, 2023. Tickets to The Wayward Artist productions frequently sell out. So, get your tickets today and join in the fun.
Friday, December 8th at 7:00 pm; Saturday, December 9th at *2:00 pm and 5:00 pm and Sunday, December 10th at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.
Friday, December 15th at 7:00 pm; Saturday December 16th at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm and Sunday, December 17th at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.
*Special relaxed performance for children under 4 years old and anyone with special needs
Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for ages 4 – 17 years old
Director: Sydney Raquel
Musical Director/Playwright/Composer: Craig Holland
Stage Manager: Phone Tha
Costume Designer: Ella Nelson
Scenic Designer: Kristin Campbell
Asst. Scenic Designer: Jessica Ning
Lighting Designer: Matthew M. Hayashi
Properties Designer: Sydney Raquel
Sound Designer: Craig Holland
Lucky: Genevieve Kauper
Pocket: Spike Pulice
Finn: Elisabeth Hunter
Shanty: Sidney Aaron Aptaker
Limerick: Ashton Haugen
Mumble: Adrianne Owings
Greenbeard: Richard Piatt
