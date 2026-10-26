PARTY TRICK to Make World Premiere at Hudson Theatre

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The Hudson Theatre will present the world premiere of the dark comedy PARTY TRICK, written and directed by Tianna Loverde. The production opens November 6th - 15th, 2026, at the Hudson Backstage Theatre.

PARTY TRICK is an evocative, dark comedy that confronts sexual assault while still maintaining the humor and absurdity that is trying to be a fully-formed person in your twenties. It's topical, both on a personal and cultural level. It sinks its teeth into the parts of assault that are uncomfortable and often turned away from: the initial ambiguity, the reality that someone you know and love could be a perpetrator, and the moments of levity that help us process and understand what really happened.

A dark comedy set entirely in a bedroom the morning after a party that leaves you in your friends' arms, asking: Did my ex look hotter? Did I say the wrong thing? Did my life change forever? Some hangovers pierce your soul and the only way to survive them is by pretending you're someone else, somewhere else. Clemmie has that kind of hangover. But her friends are here. They want to help her destroy everything and piece it all back together.

PARTY TRICK is a witty, laugh-filled comedy that explores the surprising ways friendships are tested, strengthened, and sometimes turned upside down. With clever humor, plenty of levity, and a refreshingly relevant take on how friends show up for one another when it matters most, this is a smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking production that reminds us why we need each other.

The production is co-produced by Marie Bland and Maya Donato, with Ava Capri serving as associate producer.

The Cast

Chloe Avakian - 'Clemmie'

Ava Capri - 'Frances'

Maya Donato - 'Lydia'

Buddy Keaton - 'Jude'

David Levi - 'Tommy'

The Production Team

Tianna Loverde - Writer & Director

Maya Donato - Co-Producer

Marie Bland - Co-Producer

Ava Capri - Associate Producer

Jamie Gallo - Movement Director & Assistant Director

Bianca Rickheim - Stage Manager

Devin Harris - Technical Director

Kate Schaff - Scenic Designer

Olivia Dakin - Costume Designer

Fernando Gonzalez - Lighting Designer

Callie Maxson - Property Manager

Zoelle Pierce - Sound Designer

Carol Ades - Composer of Original Music

Miss Benny - Composer of Original Music

Emilia Ray - Intimacy Director

Performance Details

The Hudson Backstage Theatre - November 6th - 15th, 2026.

6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Performances: Friday & Saturday 8:00pm, Saturday 11/14 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm and Thursday 11/12 at 8:00pm. Running time: 75 minutes

November 6th at 8PM

November 7th at 8PM

November 8th at 2PM

November 12th at 8PM

November 13th at 8PM

November 14th at 2PM and 8PM

November 15th at 2PM

General admission is $33.85. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Biographies

Chloe Avakian ('Clemmie') is delighted to be making her stage debut. She's been acting since childhood, recent screen credits including The Sticks (2027), Devil in Disguise (2025), and This Is Not A Test (2025), and studied theatre at the arts high school Euphoria was allegedly inspired by. She'd like to thank her endlessly supportive family and friends, and the lovely Party Trick team.

Ava Capri ('Frances' / Associate Producer) is a Los Angeles-born actress known for her compelling performances across film and television. She is best recognized for her role as Lucy in Hulu's Love, Victor, as well as her portrayal of Carissa Jones in Netflix's dark comedy Do Revenge. Her television credits also include Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Parks and Recreation, and T@gged, with additional film appearances in When Time Got Louder, Embattled, and Blast Beat. Drawn to complex characters and emotionally resonant storytelling, Ava has become a recognizable voice in contemporary coming-of-age narratives, particularly those exploring identity, relationships, and queer experiences.

Buddy Keaton ('Jude') is an American actor known for his work across film and television. Beginning his career as a child actor, he gained recognition for his starring role as Wendell Bassett in Nickelodeon's Wendell & Vinnie and as Newt Van Der Rohe in Bella and the Bulldogs. His television credits also include Disney Channel's Shake It Up, Hannah Montana, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and Sydney to the Max. With a background spanning comedy, coming-of-age stories, and character-driven performances, Buddy brings years of on-screen experience to his work as a performer.

David Levi ('Tommy') was born and raised in NYC's Greenwich Village and has been acting professionally since age nine. TV/Film credits include: The Naked Brothers Band, Law and Order: SVU, Mrs. Fletcher (HBO), Blue Bloods, Pam & Tommy (Hulu), What Breaks the Ice, The Country Club, I Probably Shouldn't Be Telling You This (SXSW). He has worked extensively in theatre, including a role as 'Happy Loman' in a 2016 Off-Broadway production of Death of a Salesman, and starring opposite Chloë Sevigny in The New Group's 2017 production of Downtown Race Riot, for which he received critical praise. He has been seen onstage most recently in Antinomy Theatre Company's original productions, including leading roles in Pairings and Antinomy's Fables. He is thrilled to bring Party Trick to life.

Tianna Loverde (Writer and Director) is a Los Angeles-based director and writer. She most recently served as a Staff Writer on Rally, Julie Plec's upcoming YA drama series for Amazon. Her play Party Trick marks her professional theatrical debut. Raised in New Jersey as one of six siblings, Tianna loves a loud dinner, a crush that will ruin her life, and being gay. She is represented by TFC Management and UTA.

Maya Donato ('Lydia' / Co-Producer) is thrilled to be on both sides of the curtain for Party Trick. She started onstage in the Bay Area, playing the title roles in Annie at Broadway By the Bay and Coraline at SF Playhouse. Her screen credits include Chasing Mavericks (dir. Curtis Hanson) and About Cherry (IFC Films). Maya holds a B.A. in Theater Arts from USC and has trained with Michael Woolson, Larry Moss, ACT San Francisco, and UCB. Offstage, she produces across film, TV, and live events.

Marie Bland (Co-Producer) is a writer and producer from LA. Currently, a creative producer for Black Box and produces for Eight Ball Theatre. A graduate of Stanford's Film and Media program, she was a 2024 Beth Morrison Producer Academy fellow, a 2025 Lambda Literary fellow, and is a 2026 Arts for LA ACTIVATE fellow.

Jamie Gallo (Movement Director and Assistant Director) is an actor, director, and proud Angeleno. Their short Rehearsal, about school gun violence, screened across the country at Dances With Films, Lower East Side Film Festival, and Salute Your Shorts. Jamie also co-wrote and starred in the Dangerous Book for Boys, a solo clown show with a sold out Hollywood Fringe Festival run. They've trained with IAMA Theatre Co, Arthaus Berlin, Gecko Theatre, British American Drama Academy.

Kate Schaff (Scenic Designer), a graduate of the USC BFA Design program, designs across Los Angeles and nationwide. Selected recent credits include The Reservoir (Geffen; Atlantic Theater, Assoc. Designer), Bug (Friedman Theatre, Asst. Designer), and Sunday on the Rocks (Actors Company, Scenic Designer).

Olivia Dakin (Costume Designer) is a Costume Designer, stylist and seamstress from Dayton, Ohio. She has worked as a designer and maker for theater (Once, Little Shop of Horrors, Clara vs. Infinity), film (Burn the Witch, Consume, Consume, Consume) and music videos (Body is on Fire, Missing Me). Olivia is a two-time regional Tony winner for Excellence in Costume Design, and currently works in Los Angeles.

Fernando Daniel Gonzalez (Lighting Designer) is a Lighting & Projection designer based in Los Angeles, California. Fernando's work is grounded in the theater world, where he built his technical and creative foundation. He has since expanded into film, television, concerts, immersive experiences, and dance. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with an emphasis in Theatrical Design from the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Art, an Associate Degree in Technical Theatre from Riverside City College, and an Associate in Arts Degree from Norco College.

Zoelle Pierce (Sound Designer) is a sound designer with a passion for exploring and challenging the conventions of theatrical design. Drawn to experimental and suggestive sound over straightforward realism, they seek to immerse audiences in the worlds unfolding onstage. Through abstract soundscapes and carefully crafted effects, they aim to illuminate subtle narrative details, evoke emotion, and invite new interpretations of the stories being told.

Carol Ades (Composer of Original Music) is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter known for her emotionally candid lyricism, sharp wit, and theatrical approach to storytelling. Blending indie pop with deeply personal narratives, her music explores the messy complexities of love, identity, and growing up. In addition to her work as a solo artist, Carol has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha, and other major recording artists. Her theatrical credits include co-writing WILD: A Musical Becoming, which premiered at the American Repertory Theater starring Idina Menzel. Through projects including Through, Sadtown USA, and Worst Person in the World, Carol continues to bring humor, vulnerability, and an unapologetically honest voice to her work.

Miss Benny (Composer of Original Music) is an actress, singer-songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist known for her bold performances, sharp humor, and unapologetic approach to self-expression. She is best known for starring opposite Kim Cattrall in Netflix's Glamorous, with additional television credits including Fuller House, Love, Victor, and American Horror Stories. Her recent film work includes Club Kid (2026). As a musician, she released her EP Swelter in 2023, blending infectious pop melodies with intimate explorations of love, identity, and self-discovery. Named to the 2023 Out100, Miss Benny continues to champion queer storytelling across music, film, and television, bringing a distinctive blend of vulnerability, wit, and glamour to everything she creates.

Emilia Ray (Intimacy Director) is a Los Angeles-based intimacy director, SAG-certified intimacy coordinator, actor, and director dedicated to creating thoughtful, collaborative, and consent-centered storytelling. With a BFA in Acting and Musical Theatre from the University of Northern Colorado and training through CINTIMA, Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC), and Heartland Intimacy, Emilia brings a performer's perspective to her work. Her intimacy direction credits include Spring Awakening, The Wild Party, Burn This, Gruesome Playground Injuries, and Blood Wedding. She is also an accomplished director whose short film A Broadway Body, exploring body image and self-acceptance, received recognition at the LA Shorts International Film Festival and Atlanta Women's Film Festival.

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