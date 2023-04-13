PARTY ON! Monthly Stand-up Show Catering To Sober Audiences Comes To The Crow At Bergamot Station In Santa Monica

Get ready to laugh and be inspired at "PARTY ON!" the latest stand-up show from the inclusive comedy club, The Crow, in Santa Monica.

"Party On!" is more than just a night of laughs, it's a celebration of recovery and a testament to the power of humor in overcoming addiction. Headlining comics from HBO, Netflix, and late night shows, will speak to the sober experience, but every comedy fan will love this show.

As a survivor of growing up in a crack house with her drug addict parents, The Crow owner Nicole Blaine wants to create a welcoming community for sober guests to laugh and have comics relay their unique experiences. "Laughter was one of the ways I made it through those tough times, and I feel passionately about using the art of comedy as a mental health tool," says Blaine. She asked Laura House, a comedy veteran (MTV's Austin Stories, a writer on CBS' "Mom") who's also fifteen years sober, if she'd produce it. House enlisted fellow sober comedian Kim Clevenger, and together they're creating amazing monthly comedy shows. House commented, "Sober comedy shows are the best. Comedy speaks to the human experience and addicts live 'life times a thousand.'" Clevenger added, "It's so great that Nicole wants to do something special for the sober community."

Shows are the first Sunday of each month at 7 pm starting May 7. Upcoming comics include Greg Behrendt (He's Just Not That Into You), Jackie Kashian (Conan), Matt McCarthy (CBS' How We Roll) and Madison Shepard (Single Drunk Female).

Tickets are only $15 with a promo code: hellomynameis.

Tickets available here: Click Here

Ticket holders get 10% off at nearby Birdie G's (reservations recommended)

The Crow is Located at the historic Bergamot Station Arts Center, the club offers FREE PARKING at Bergamot Station Arts Center, complete with a security guard on campus 24/7. Directions and parking can be found here: https://www.crowcomedy.com/directions. Or take the metro to our front door! We are located directly at the 26th Street/Bergamot stop.

The Crow: 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404

The Crow is built around inclusivity and progress with a mission to use the power of comedic storytelling to connect people and heal from past trauma by telling real, raw and revolutionary personal stories.

The Crow welcomes all who welcome all.

Head to CrowComedy.com to learn more.