Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

PARTY ON! Monthly Stand-up Show Catering To Sober Audiences Comes To The Crow At Bergamot Station In Santa Monica

Headlining comics from HBO, Netflix, and late night shows, will speak to the sober experience, but every comedy fan will love this  show. 

Apr. 13, 2023  

PARTY ON! Monthly Stand-up Show Catering To Sober Audiences Comes To The Crow At Bergamot Station In Santa Monica

Get ready to laugh and be inspired at "PARTY ON!" the latest stand-up show from the inclusive comedy club, The Crow, in Santa Monica.

"Party On!" is more than just a night of laughs, it's a celebration of recovery and a testament to the power of humor in overcoming addiction. Headlining comics from HBO, Netflix, and late night shows, will speak to the sober experience, but every comedy fan will love this show.

As a survivor of growing up in a crack house with her drug addict parents, The Crow owner Nicole Blaine wants to create a welcoming community for sober guests to laugh and have comics relay their unique experiences. "Laughter was one of the ways I made it through those tough times, and I feel passionately about using the art of comedy as a mental health tool," says Blaine. She asked Laura House, a comedy veteran (MTV's Austin Stories, a writer on CBS' "Mom") who's also fifteen years sober, if she'd produce it. House enlisted fellow sober comedian Kim Clevenger, and together they're creating amazing monthly comedy shows. House commented, "Sober comedy shows are the best. Comedy speaks to the human experience and addicts live 'life times a thousand.'" Clevenger added, "It's so great that Nicole wants to do something special for the sober community."

Shows are the first Sunday of each month at 7 pm starting May 7. Upcoming comics include Greg Behrendt (He's Just Not That Into You), Jackie Kashian (Conan), Matt McCarthy (CBS' How We Roll) and Madison Shepard (Single Drunk Female).

Tickets are only $15 with a promo code: hellomynameis.

Tickets available here: Click Here

Ticket holders get 10% off at nearby Birdie G's (reservations recommended)

The Crow is Located at the historic Bergamot Station Arts Center, the club offers FREE PARKING at Bergamot Station Arts Center, complete with a security guard on campus 24/7. Directions and parking can be found here: https://www.crowcomedy.com/directions. Or take the metro to our front door! We are located directly at the 26th Street/Bergamot stop.

The Crow: 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404

The Crow is built around inclusivity and progress with a mission to use the power of comedic storytelling to connect people and heal from past trauma by telling real, raw and revolutionary personal stories.

The Crow welcomes all who welcome all.

Head to CrowComedy.com to learn more.




SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Returns to The Bourbon Room in June Photo
SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Returns to The Bourbon Room in June
Bradley Bredeweg's Shadowgraph Entertainment brings back the acclaimed smash hit,  SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Concert Reunion for a two-night reunion concert event at The  Bourbon Room June 12th and 13th at 8pm.
Center Theatre Group Presents Community Events To Celebrate 1776 Photo
Center Theatre Group Presents Community Events To Celebrate 1776
To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the direct-from-Broadway run of “1776” now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through May 7, 2023 with an opening scheduled for April 12, 2023. 
Pasadena Playhouse Extends A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Photo
Pasadena Playhouse Extends A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Pasadena Playhouse presents its 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music which will extend through Sunday, May 28. Performances will begin April 25 and press opening is April 30. 
Kazunori Kumagai World Premiere Debuts At Gibney Center in May Photo
Kazunori Kumagai World Premiere Debuts At Gibney Center in May
Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the World Premiere of Kazunori Kumagai's Tap Into the Light May 11 – 13 at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center. In Tap into the Light, the Bessie Award-winner combines his signature powerful, athletic technique and joyous energy with music and poetry.

More Hot Stories For You


MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This MonthMISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This Month
April 13, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the West Coast premiere of Missed Opportunities by Jillian Leff — which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage).
PARTY ON! Monthly Stand-up Show Catering To Sober Audiences Comes To The Crow At Bergamot Station In Santa MonicaPARTY ON! Monthly Stand-up Show Catering To Sober Audiences Comes To The Crow At Bergamot Station In Santa Monica
April 13, 2023

Get ready to laugh and be inspired at “PARTY ON!” the latest stand-up show from the inclusive comedy club, The Crow, in Santa Monica. 
SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Returns to The Bourbon Room in JuneSCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Returns to The Bourbon Room in June
April 12, 2023

Bradley Bredeweg's Shadowgraph Entertainment brings back the acclaimed smash hit,  SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Homage Concert Reunion for a two-night reunion concert event at The  Bourbon Room June 12th and 13th at 8pm.
Center Theatre Group Presents Community Events To Celebrate 1776Center Theatre Group Presents Community Events To Celebrate 1776
April 12, 2023

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the direct-from-Broadway run of “1776” now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through May 7, 2023 with an opening scheduled for April 12, 2023. 
Pasadena Playhouse Extends A LITTLE NIGHT MUSICPasadena Playhouse Extends A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
April 12, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse presents its 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music which will extend through Sunday, May 28. Performances will begin April 25 and press opening is April 30. 
share