Over 40 Paintings from the James Irvine Swinden Family Collection on Public Display for the First Time at Casa Romantica

San Clemente’s premiere cultural destination, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, is opening its latest exhibition, “Madeline’s Treasures, Selections from the James Irvine Swinden Family Collection.” Featuring over 40 paintings from the Irvine Family Collection, “Madeline’s Treasures” invites viewers to experience a love letter of art from Mr. Swinden to his late wife Madeline. Open during visiting hours now through April 7th, this exhibit is the first time these paintings have been on public display.

“We are honored that Mr. Irvine Swinden chose Casa Romantica to host the first public exhibit of these paintings," shared Kylie Travis, Executive Director, Operations and Programming at Casa Romantica. “Madeline’s Treasures is truly one of a kind, and we are excited to share these wonderful examples of contemporary California Impressionism, which Madeline and Mr. Swinden collected while attending many of the California plein air invitationals held over the last quarter century.”

An opening night ceremony for the exhibit was held on January 11th and was attended by donors, special guests, and members of the Casa Romantica Board. Living artists whose works are featured in the collection, including Rick J. Delanty, Michael Obermeyer, John Cosby, and Aimee Erickson, also attended the opening event. As a tribute to the late Madeline Swinden, Casa Romantica and the art gallery were transformed with romantic pink lighting and filled with the sounds of Madeline’s favorite songs. The gallery opened to the public on January 12th, with over a hundred and thirty members of the local community visiting to experience this special art exhibit.

Speaking at the opening event for Madeline’s Treasures, Mr. Swinden shared, “I wanted Madeline’s collection to have its own spotlight. When I was approached by Casa to do the exhibition, I thought, ‘Let’s do something a little different.’ The vast majority of these paintings came from our home, and it is my privilege to share them with you.”

Casa Romantica also launched Casa Romantica After Hours, an all-new series that kicked off on January 18th. The monthly event will give visitors access to a variety of activities and entertainment after Casa Romantica’s regular visiting hours conclude. Available only to ticket holders, visitors can enjoy live music performances by talented local artists, take in the breathtaking sunset, indulge in a refreshing beverage from the outdoor bar, and become immersed in Madeline’s Treasures.

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC. Due to ongoing work by the City of San Clemente, please be advised that there is limited parking available. Valet will be offered at select events.





Photo credit: Casa Romantica