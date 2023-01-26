Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orange County's Rose Center Theater Unveils Star-Studded Cast For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The cast of the Rose Center Theater's upcoming production is truly a dream team, led by the incomparable April Malina as Ariel.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Orange County's Rose Center Theater Unveils Star-Studded Cast For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Rose Center Theater in Orange County! Directed and musically directed by the one and only Tim Nelson, this production will have you tapping your toes and singing along to the iconic songs you know and love. And with an all-star team of artists, choreographers, and designers, you'll be transported straight to Ariel's underwater kingdom.

The cast of the Rose Center Theater's upcoming production is truly a dream team, led by the incomparable April Malina as Ariel. April brings her powerhouse vocals and mesmerizing stage presence back to the role, saying, "I'm so excited to play this iconic role. It's going to be magical!"

Joining April is the charming Ray Tezanos as Prince Eric, the riveting Lisa Katherine Taylor as Ursula, Trevin Stephenson's powerhouse vocals as Sebastian, and young talents Brady Barrett and Oliver Stewart as Flounder. Tim Nelson will also take on the role of King Triton.

But the cast doesn't stop there! The ensemble is filled with talented artists, including Avi Spitzer-Tilchin as Scuttle, Garret Brown and Jillian Matthews as Flotsam and Rylie Herbel and Jessie Reitz as Jetsam, Cliff Senior as Grimsby, Vincent Aniceto as both Chef Louis and the Pilot, and Kristin Henry as the Head Maid, Carlotta. Ariel's sisters will be portrayed by Kacy Cross as Aquata, Laurel Brookhyser and Ava Melgoza as Andrina, Taylor Herbel, Angel Dumapias, and Cat Valentine as Atina, Rae Martinez as Adella, and Kylie Matthews as Allana. The ensemble also includes Sofia Aniceto, Brooke Belt, Lauren Belt, Taven Blanke, Bailey Curtis, Macaila Dorney, Mia Geise, Rachel Girardet, Randall Goddard, Collin Higgins, Chloe Hubbard, Matt Kim, Lea Mano, Landon Mariano, Adrienne Morrow, Maya Puterbaugh, Darien Rorick, Avalon Rose, Alana Ruhe, Natasha Teiman, and Samantha Walker.

So, if you're looking for one of the most exciting theater events of the year, look no further! Grab your tickets now for Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Rose Center Theater and get ready for an evening of music, dance and storytelling that will have you hooked from the start. Plus, it's the perfect live theater production to check out near you in Orange County. And let's be real, who doesn't love a good Broadway-worthy musical theater production?

Don't let this opportunity swim away! Book your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable evening of magic, laughter, and good old fashioned fun. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Rose Center Theater, Orange County's premier performing arts venue.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.rosecentertheater.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid. Grab your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of music and magic as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to the stage in Orange County. Don't wait, book your tickets now to see one of the most beloved Disney classics live on stage.




