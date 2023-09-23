Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE: THE IMAGINARY LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE

The production runs from October 7-29, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE: THE IMAGINARY LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE

Just in time for the Halloween season, Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) will present Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe with music and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson, a unique and wildly theatrical musical combining haunting music and poetic storytelling to chronicle the fascinating life of iconic American writer Edgar Allen Poe. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from October 7 through 29, 2023.

Directed by OJP Founding Artistic Director and recent award recipient of the LA Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) Gordon Davidson Award Beatrice Casagrán, this unique theatrical musical experience is staged in an evocative Grand Guignol/Tim Burtonesque style with imaginative lighting, dynamic staging, and poetic rhythms – the magical world of Edgar Allan Poe is brought to life in an utterly captivating night of theatre that blends fact and fiction, nightmare and waking life. 

A literary rock star of his day, Poe struggles with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produces some of the world's most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40. At once gorgeous and grotesque, Nevermore explores the events that shape Poe's character and career, blurring the line between fact and fiction--after all, as Poe himself writes, "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream."
 

NEVERMORE -  THE IMAGINARY LIFE AND MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE

Book, Music and and Lyrics by Jonathan Christenson

Directed by Beatrice Casagrán

Produced by Tony Becker and Karen Sapio

Featuring: Molly Billman, Vanessa Gamble, Spike Pulice, Chloe Reyes, Kenn Schmidt and Gerry Tonella,

Location: 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786 

Regular Run - October 7 through 29, 2023

 

Ticket Information

All seats $42, $32 for college students with ID and children under 10. Thursdays are “Pay What You Can/Pay It Forward” with a $20 minimum.

Online ticketing available at the link below.

Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.

 

About Ophelia's Jump

Ophelia's Jump is an award-winning, non-profit regional theatre company based in Claremont and performing in Claremont and Upland. Ophelia's Jump Productions was founded in 2013 by women and queer artists and educators who believe that the purpose of theatre is to create unending conversations, spark imagination, incite conscience, and elicit a visceral response. OJP aims to invigorate the creativity and intellect of our community by working with local and regional artists to tell compelling stories and educate new generations of theatre lovers. Ophelia's Jump is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Thea Photo
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Theatre Company

Black Rabbit Theatre Company presents a one-night-only staged presentation of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA. Join us for a celebration of storytellers and the working class, with vendors, merch, and a DJ. Discounted tickets available for labor union members and students. 20% of proceeds go to the Entertainment Community Fund. Get tickets now at blackrabbittheatreco.org/gloria.

2
Review: Thunderous LES MISERABLES Tour Storms Back into Segerstrom Center Photo
Review: Thunderous LES MISERABLES Tour Storms Back into Segerstrom Center

Don't let the show's overall over-the-top theatrics dissuade you from experiencing this visually-stunning, showstopper-filled production which continues at Segerstrom Center through October 1. A boisterous, grandiose spectacle of overtly expressed emotions and overtly belted show tunes, LES MISÉRABLES remains as amplified as it has always been.

3
Ophelias Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edg Photo
Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edgar Allen Poe

Just in time for the Halloween season, Ophelia's Jump Productions will present Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe with music and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
SPOOK NIGHT to Return to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This October Photo
SPOOK NIGHT to Return to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This October

Spook Night returns for another year of sexy, silly, and scary theater in Los Angeles. Don't miss this bone-chilling, all-new all-star cast performance. Limited shows on October 13 and 14 at Lee Strasberg Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALTADENA MUSICAL THEATRE RELEASES OUTDOOR IMMERSIVE PRODUCTION OF
Altadena Musical Theatre (9/14-9/24)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Woody Guthrie Story
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Noise Within (10/08-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blood at the Root
Atwater Village Theatre (9/09-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Under the Surface
MKM Cultural Arts Center (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You