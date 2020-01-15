Ophelia's Jump Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Ophelia's Jump Productions begins their 2020 Season with Edward Albee's Tony Award winning masterpiece, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from February 7 through March 7, 2020.

Directed by Randy Lopez, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Albee's masterwork-- a powerful and shocking collision of comedy and tragedy presented by the creative team of Ophelia's Jump as the kick-off of their 2020 Season which includes the annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival.

About Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a Saturday night party.

Martha announces, amidst general profanity, that she has invited a young couple-an opportunistic new professor at the college and his shatteringly naïve new bride-to stop by for a nightcap. When they arrive the charade begins. The drinks flow and inhibitions melt. Truths and lies are shot back and forth in a dizzying volley of wit and words. But underneath the edgy banter, lurks an undercurrent of tragedy and despair. George and Martha's inhuman bitterness toward one another is provoked by the enormous personal sadness that they have pledged to keep to themselves: a secret that has been the foundation and the straitjacket for their relationship. In the end, the mystery in which the distressed George and Martha have taken refuge is exposed, once and for all revealing the degrading mess they have made of their lives, but perhaps opening space for a real life together.



Ticket prices: All seats $28, $20 for the preview performance.Online ticketing available at opheliasjump.org. Please call 909-734-6565 for tickets and information on group discounts.







Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You