Ophelia's Jump Presents RE-OPENING ACT

Re-Opening Act is a musical celebration of new beginnings featuring songs from hot new Broadway musicals and show-stopping standards.

May. 5, 2021  

Ophelia's Jump Productions is re-opening its intimate venue in Upland, with a live entertainment performed outdoors in front of the theatre.

Re-Opening Act is a musical celebration of new beginnings featuring songs from hot new Broadway musicals and show-stopping standards. The show features the vocal talents of actor-singers Caitlin Lopez, Scott Robinson, Daniel Bustamante and Candida Celaya.

The popcorn is popping, the snacks are delicious, the drinks are flowing and this fantastic cast is ready to wow you.

Re-Opening Act. At Ophelia's Jump Productions, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. May 28, 29, and 30, 2021, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 at http://opheliasjump.org

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited (to facilitate social distancing). Information: (909) 734-6565.


