One-Man Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Is Coming to The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Don't be fooled by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts performance of Charles Dickens' timeless, transformative masterpiece tale, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This mesmerizing one-man production, performed by David Mynne from Wednesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 8, 2019, in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater, is NOT your run-of-the-mill adaptation. This production, doused with EXTRA humbug for adults (and BRAVE children ages 8+), sends audiences home remembering a cast of dozens. Directed by Simon Harvey, it has been adapted by Andrew McPherson with additional script by Harvey and Mynne. Mynne, founder of Kneehigh (Brief Encounter, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk), which has created vigorous, popular and challenging theatre over the last 40 years, performed his extraordinary one-man Great Expectations at The Wallis in 2018 to great acclaim.

"David Mynne is an exceptional storyteller, and we are pleased to have him return to The Wallis with this beautifully detailed, intimate production," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "It will be among the bright lights in our holiday presentations."

Tickets, $25 (prices subject to change), are available at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Christmas.





