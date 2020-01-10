Omer Shaish Presents MY BROADWAY SHPIEL - The Best Of Broadway From A Jewish State Of Mind

MY BROADWAY SHPIEL brings the Jewish side of Broadway to the stage in an act filled with laughter, tears and a dash of guilt! Selections include music from; West Side story, Fiddler On The Roof, The Last Five Years, Les Miserables and La Cage Aux Folles, along with some original music and Omer's own personal favorites. With an angelic voice, lots of personality and a great sense of humor, Omer Shaish showcases the best of Broadway from a Jewish state of mind!

Omer Shaish was born and raised in Israel and has performed as a young actor at Habima National Theater and Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv. In 2007 he moved to New York City and has graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. His theater credits include the Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Radio City, NYC), The VocaPeople (New World Stages, NYC) the US National Tour of Seussical, and the Israeli National Premier of Spring Awakening. Omer Has performed as a vocalist in prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center, ICC Center in Jerusalem, FAU Florida, Toronto Center Of the Arts, and Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City. He also performed as a soloist at the Celebrity Fight Night (Florence, Italy), featuring Andrea Bocelli, George Clooney and Lionel Richie. In the last few years, Omer has been touring the world as a lead singer in the classical vocal trio Kol Esperanza, as well as his one man show My Broadway Shpiel.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You