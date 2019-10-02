Olivia Sanabia & Michelle Williams Join SNOW WHITE Panto

Casting News! Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) in association with the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, announce the latest casting for their ten- year anniversary production of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, (300 East Green Street, Pasadena CA 91101), featuring new songs and script, which will play a strictly limited engagement from December 13 through December 22.



Olivia Sanabia (Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World, Amazon's original series Just Add Magic) joins the cast as Snow White, and will be menaced by Grammy Award winning recording artist and actress Michelle Williams, who joins the cast as The Wicked Queen.



A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS also stars previously announced Jared Gertner (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony Award Winner Neil Patrick Harris as The On Screen Magic Mirror.



The production will be directed by Bonnie Lythgoe and choreographed by Emmy Award winners Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (NappyTabs), with book by Kris Lythgoe. The production has music supervision, arrangements, and musical direction by Michael Orland. Casting is by executive producer Becky Lythgoe and Andrew Lynford, CSA. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



An updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarfs to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero. A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), contemporary music and more.



There will also be a special student matinee on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00am, servicing over 2,000 Title One school children who will be introduced to the magic of live theatre for the very first time.



Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased online at www.thepasadenacivic.com or by calling the box office at 626-449-7360. Golden Tickets, which allow the ticket holder (children ages 4 - 12 only) a special on-stage experience during the production, are available for an additional $85.00 each. This will be the eighth holiday season of Lythgoe Family Panto in Pasadena, and the third at the Pasadena Civic.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





