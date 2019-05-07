Oleta Adams And David Benoit to Appear at One Night Only Benefit Concert

The Asia America Symphony Association (AASA) presents a Benefit Concert for youth in arts featuring internationally acclaimed vocalist, Oleta Adams on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Oleta will be joined by Music Director, Pianist and Conductor, David Benoit, and members of the Asia America Youth Symphony Orchestra (AAYS).

The first half of the evening program will be a special tribute to great jazz pianists by David Benoit and the AAYS. The second half will spotlight the velvety voiced songstress, Oleta, as she performs a blend of Soul, R&B and Gospel.

The four-time Grammy(r) nominee will perform her runaway hit, "Get Here" - the Brenda Russell composition that became the unofficial anthem of the 1991 Gulf War.

VIP Ticket holders will be invited to a "Meet-the-Artists Reception" immediately following the concert.

Concert date: Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 8 p.m., Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, Torrance, CA. Ticket prices per person are from $25 to $150. VIP Seats include Meet-the-Artists Reception (limited availability).

Ticket Purchase: aasymphony.org or call 310-377-8977.



About Oleta Adams:

Since her Circle One album debut in 1990 that went Platinum, Oleta has inspired a growing legion of fans in the U.S. and Europe with journeys of the heart via songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel that are intertwined with soul, R&B, urban, and popular music. She has recorded with Tears for Fears, Al Jarreau, David Sanborn, Toots Thielmans and Shirley Ceasar. Celebrating over 45 years in the music industry, Oleta has released nine albums, received four Grammy nominations and was honoree of the Legends Award at the televised Black Music Honors in 2017.

Her latest album "THIRD SET" (2017), is comprised of songs that she and her band worked out on the road over the years. Filled with stunning arrangements, Oleta states "At this point in my life, it's kind of cool that I don't have to ask anybody's permission anymore about what I want to sing."

About Asia America Symphony Association (AASA):

The Asia America Symphony Association is dedicated to developing and mentoring young musicians, exposing and promoting music appreciation as well as supporting and partnering with similar organizations by providing educational and performing opportunities in a professional environment featuring classical and jazz concerts and integrating a wide array of music influences and styles from around the world. The Music Director and Conductor of AASA is renowned pianist and composer, David Benoit.

For more information on AASA go to aasymphony.org or call 310.377.8977.





