Odyssey Theatre to Present L.A. Premiere of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Starring Arye Gross and Jacqueline Misaye

Birding connects a father and daughter whose relationship is strained by different views of the world in Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Los Angeles premiere of Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench (Man of God at Geffen Playhouse, East-West Players; Severance on Apple+). Peter Richards (Lucas Hnath's A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney) directs for a September 23 opening at West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre. Performances will run through November 19, with public previews on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21, and one press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Sept. 22.

In this funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change, John (Arye Gross, known for Eight Nights at Antaeus, ABC's Castle) and Caitlyn (Jacqueline Misaye, seen in Reykjavik at the Road, General Hospital) scan the skies over a backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, even as the years go by and both they and the world around them change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

"How do you manage a relationship in a case where you really love each other and really care, but just can't see eye to eye on so many things?" asks Richards. "The unsettled nature of what's happening in the world becomes a metaphor for their rocky relationship. I'm particularly excited by the soundscape opportunities for telling this story."

The creative team for Birds of North America includes scenic designer Mark Guirguis, lighting designer Scott Bolman, sound designer Costandina Daros, costume designer Lena Sands and props designer Jenine MacDonald. The stage manager is Beth Mack. Beth Hogan produces for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

Performances of Birds of North America take place Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from September 23 through November 19 (dark Sunday, Sept. 24). In addition, there will be two performances on Mondays at 8 p.m., on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30; one performance on Wednesday at 8 p.m., on Sept. 27; and three "wine night" performances on Fridays at 8 p.m., on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 (enjoy complimentary wine and snacks after the show). Public previews take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21 followed by a press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Sept. 22, with all previews beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets to performances range from $25-$40, except Mondays, which are Pay-What-You-Will (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.). Previews are priced at $20. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.