Odyssey Theatre to Present L.A. Premiere of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Starring Arye Gross and Jacqueline Misaye

Opening on September 23 at the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A., Performances Run Through November 19.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Odyssey Theatre to Present L.A. Premiere of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Starring Arye Gross and Jacqueline Misaye

Birding connects a father and daughter whose relationship is strained by different views of the world in Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Los Angeles premiere of Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench (Man of God at Geffen Playhouse, East-West Players; Severance on Apple+). Peter Richards (Lucas Hnath's A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney) directs for a September 23 opening at West L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre. Performances will run through November 19, with public previews on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21, and one press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Sept. 22.

In this funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change, John (Arye Gross, known for Eight Nights at Antaeus, ABC's Castle) and Caitlyn (Jacqueline Misaye, seen in Reykjavik at the Road, General Hospital) scan the skies over a backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, even as the years go by and both they and the world around them change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

"How do you manage a relationship in a case where you really love each other and really care, but just can't see eye to eye on so many things?" asks Richards. "The unsettled nature of what's happening in the world becomes a metaphor for their rocky relationship. I'm particularly excited by the soundscape opportunities for telling this story."

The creative team for Birds of North America includes scenic designer Mark Guirguis, lighting designer Scott Bolman, sound designer Costandina Daros, costume designer Lena Sands and props designer Jenine MacDonald. The stage manager is Beth Mack. Beth Hogan produces for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

Performances of Birds of North America take place Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from September 23 through November 19 (dark Sunday, Sept. 24). In addition, there will be two performances on Mondays at 8 p.m., on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30; one performance on Wednesday at 8 p.m., on Sept. 27; and three "wine night" performances on Fridays at 8 p.m., on Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 (enjoy complimentary wine and snacks after the show). Public previews take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21 followed by a press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Sept. 22, with all previews beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets to performances range from $25-$40, except Mondays, which are Pay-What-You-Will (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.). Previews are priced at $20. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Actors Equity Comments on California Bill Investing in Nonprofit Performing Arts Organizat Photo
Actors' Equity Comments on California Bill Investing in Nonprofit Performing Arts Organizations

Discover the perspective of Actors' Equity on a proposed California bill that aims to provide increased support for nonprofit performing arts organizations. Gain insights into the potential impact of this legislation and understand how it may shape the future of the arts landscape in California.

2
SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t Comes to Hollywood in September Photo
SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t Comes to Hollywood in September

SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t, is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 17 and 27, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave. SMOTE THIS is an entertaining web of stories and tangents that explores one black man’s reckoning with tradition, legacy, and religion.

3
The Music Center Names Susan Avila as New Senior Vice President of Advancement Photo
The Music Center Names Susan Avila as New Senior Vice President of Advancement

 The Music Center announced that Susan Avila will join Los Angeles County’s premier performing arts center as its new senior vice president of Advancement. A third generation Angeleno, Avila comes to The Music Center with 30+ years’ experience with major arts and education institutions as a leader in fundraising, board development, strategic planning and organizational development.

4
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala Photo
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala and Festival Runway Fashion Show

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters concluded its final weekend of the summer with a jam-packed celebration of events.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTR: Norine & the King of Swatsville
Chance Theater (9/20-9/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La La Land In Concert
Los Angeles State Historic Park (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Amy Sedaris
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freud On Cocaine
Whitefire Theatre (9/08-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Dine & Delight: Valentino's Close-Up Parlour
Black Rabbit Rose (10/25-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You