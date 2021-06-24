OTT.X Announces Second Annual Impact Awards

OTT.X, the industry trade association supporting the OTT streaming ecosystem, has opened submissions for the second annual OTT.X Impact Awards. The OTT.X Impact Awards is a program created by and for the over-the-top streaming industry to recognize creators, producers, platforms and channels who are using the power of streaming video to make a positive impact. Submissions are being accepted from June 23 through September 30, 2021 for audio visual works that premiere and are distributed through OTT channels and platforms. Nominations will be announced on November 9 and winners will be announced at the Impact Awards Ceremony to be held on December 9, 2021.

"Our industry has the attention of millions of people globally," said Mark Fisher, OTT.X President and CEO. "The stories we tell, messages we send and truths we reveal have the power to change the world. Using this power to promote understanding, acceptance, equality and to inspire positive action is a responsibility that OTT.X and our membership are committed to." Paul Colichman, CEO of Here Media and OTT.X Impact Awards Steering Committee Chair commented, "As streaming transforms the entertainment landscape it also democratizes video content distribution. This allows for more programs that focus on social justice, equality, kindness and compassion."

The inaugural OTT.X Impact Awards was held virtually on December 10, 2020 and recognized three winners including Here Media's "Girls Voices Now - 'Not Quite Here, Not Quite There'" for Impactful Short Title, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's "Going From Broke' for Impactful Series, and Passion River's "Intelligent Lives" for Impactful Full-Length Feature.

What: Second annual OTT.X Impact Awards - Recognizing content and innovation in the OTT streaming industry that inspires positive action and promotes acceptance of and equality for all people.

How to Apply: Visit https://www.entmerch.org/impact-awards/

Key Dates:

Submissions open - June 23

Submissions close - September 30

Nominations announced - November 9

Awards Ceremony / Winners Announced - December 9

Qualifications: Content must premiere on an OTT channel or platform, maintain exclusive availability via OTT distribution and be available in the US for at least 3 weeks. Qualifying period is the twelve-months ending September 30, 2021.

For more information as well as content submissions visit the OTT.X Impact Awards site; https://ottximpactawards.org/