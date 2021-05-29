ORIGINAL VISION Will Premiere From Overtone Industries This Weekend

Overtone Industries, the multifaceted opera-theater company known for authentic storytelling, is excited to announce the maiden voyage of Original Vision, its new developmental workshop series of innovative works by diverse librettist/composer teams. In this inaugural offering on Saturday, May 29, 2021, Overtone Industries will introduce three powerful pieces that address imposed identity, racism, the untamed nature of women, and inner freedom. Original Vision offers art enthusiasts, music lovers, and theater aficionados a unique evening of opera-theater at home via YouTube from 7:00pm to 8:00pm PDT.

Tickets are available on a donation basis, starting at $10. For a $100 sponsorship donation, a VIP ticket will include a post-show meet-and-greet with the artists via Zoom. O-Lan Jones, a long-time innovator of 21st-century opera, award-winning composer, sound designer, writer, and actress, and founder of Overtone Industries, leads the production with her trusted colleague, composer/conductor Fahad Siadat, as music director. To learn more and purchase tickets please visit https://www.overtoneindustries.org/original_vision.

Original Vision will debut three moving short films as epic 15-minute "first look" scenes with themes as diverse as hysterics, birdsong, and pancakes. In "Azure's Hands" by Livia Reiner and Lily Min Ren, the lead must explore the history and spectres that reside in her subconscious to find freedom. "Hysteria" by Molly Pease and Divya Maus boldly depicts how a set of heroines discover the external root cause of their motley emotions. Concluding the evening is "Untitled Aunt Jemima Opera" by Jason V. Barabba and June Carryl, a historical take on the Mammy figure and its dehumanizing effect.

The cast includes Lindsay Abdou, Mana Contractor, Ashley Faatoalia, Scott Graff, James Hayden, Laurel Irene, Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, and Gretchen Johnson. The production's director's assistant is Hannah Herschend, with costume design by Hunter Freedman.

A creative engine, Overtone Industries teamed up with film industry veterans as well as coveted talent in LA's classical music scene to realize its theatrical pursuits in the time of Covid. Working with Rampant Motion Pictures, they've created sets using a combination of live prop material and the latest green screen technology based on the Unreal Engine, allowing the digital rendering of real-time sets (as one can see in the blockbuster The Mandalorian). They are honored to work alongside the highly sought-after chamber ensemble Brightwork, which serves as the "virtual pit orchestra" for this project.

Collaborating with Jones and Siadat for the first five months entirely on Zoom, the artists worked on every aspect of Original Vision, crafting powerful pieces that can reach an audience on a virtual platform. The evening begins live with the film creators introducing their role in the production, explaining the concept behind their operas, describing the plot of their piece, and detailing their gripping scenes.

Learn more at www.overtoneindustries.org.