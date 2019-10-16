OCPA Presents SIBLINGS In Anaheim Hills

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance concludes its 2019 season of new play events on Saturday, November 2 at 2:30pm at the esteemed Chance Theater in Anaheim Hills, with a staged reading of Siblings, a new full-length comedy from Karen Fix Curry. Rose London directs, and the cast features Sara LaFrambroise, Glenn Koppel, Joan Meissenburg, Richard Piatt and Glenda Wright.

Siblings is a comedy presenting the story of three older sisters. One wants love, one has a new love, and one's love has grown stale. And they are all worried.

Karen Fix Curry has her BA from CSU Fullerton. Her dramas and comedies relate to the human condition, family relations, and political commentary. Productions include Crazy Quilts (Silver City Theatre, 2019; Panglossian Productions Weekend of Women Pop-up Theatre, 2019), Being Wendy Wasserstein (Rover Dramawerks 5th Annual 365 Women A Year Festival, 2019; Itinerant Theatre Louisiana's Women Leading Festival. 2019), Call Back on the Staten Island Ferry (Sundog Theatre Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry Festival, 2019), Celtic Knot (OC-centric New Play Festival, Orange, CA, 2017). Ms. Curry is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, NewPlayExchange.org, Orange County Playwrights Alliance, and ASCAP.

CHANCE THEATER recently received a National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing. The Chance has won six Ovation Awards, including two for Best Production of a Musical - Intimate Theater for its West Coast premiere of Triassic Parq - The Musical and Southern California premiere of Jerry Springer - The Opera, as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater "the official resident theater company of Anaheim", and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as "Outstanding Arts Organization". Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Network of Ensemble Theaters, and the LA Stage Alliance, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes. For more information, visit www.ChanceTheater.com.





