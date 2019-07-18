NostalgiaCon's '80s Pop Culture Convention Is The Cure For Nation's '80's Fever

With such red-hot entertainment as Stranger Things taking the nation back to the 1980's, it's no wonder that the entire country is feeling the burn for 80's nostalgia - and the cure is right around the corner when the Anaheim Convention Center plays host to the first-ever NostalgiaCon 80's pop culture convention - a two-day extravaganza celebrating the stars, music, fashion and fun that defined the unforgettable decade.

Set for Saturday and Sunday September 28 and 29, NostalgiaCon is an all-'80s-all-the-time destination for hit film and TV show cast reunions, box office mega stars, unforgettable live concerts, exclusive panel sessions, cosplay competitions, memorabilia, collectibles, and so much more.

Super early bird tickets are available through Sunday, July 22 by visiting www.nostalgiacon80s.com with one and two-day prices ranging from $49-$89. Early Bird VIP tickets are available at $110 dollars, including:

? Front of the line speed badge on the VIP Lanes of the Celebrity Photograph and Autograph Pavillion

? Speed pass on the outdoor plaza lunch lanes

? NostalgiaCon commemorative t-shirt

? 2 Beverage Tickets

NostalgiaCon80's has the stars! Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd will join the show to discuss the 30th Anniversary of Back to the Future 2, greet fans, and participate in photograph and autograph sessions. Cary Elwes (Stranger Things and Princess Bride ), Matt Frewer (Max Headroom and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids), and Val Kilmer - who earned global recognition from such film roles as Top Gun, Willow and Batman , are just a few of the many stars who will be on hand for meet and greets, along with such 1980's icons as original MTV VJ Mark Goodman.

NostalgiaCon80's has the music! Where other conventions charge separately for live concerts, NostalgiaCon80's tickets include two nights of concerts! Among the musical performers that have just been added to the growing roster of artists are The Sugar Hill Gang, Dokken, TKA, Doug E Fresh, and Monie Love.

NostalgiaCon80's has the competition events - and a special retro marketplace! Nostalgiacon80's boasts the largest '80s Cosplay ever assembled...along with breakdancing and retro gaming competitions. In the spirit of the decade, the 2-day gathering also features a Retro Marketplace that includes toy, clothing, poster, art and other collectibles with top creative brands serving as sponsors.





