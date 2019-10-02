Nicholas McGegan Guest Conduct Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra In His First Appearance In 30 Years

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), celebrates the return of guest conductor Nicholas McGegan, "one of the finest baroque conductors of his generation" (The Independent), and Jeremy Denk, "a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs" (The New York Times), on a program featuring Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 on October 26, 8 pm, at the Alex Theatre, and Sunday, October 27, 2019, 7 pm, at Royce Hall. McGegan, who last appeared with LACO in 1989, 30 years ago, also conducts Schubert's Symphony No. 6 in C Major, a masterpiece of harmonic variation, as well as the overture from his opera, Der Häusliche Krieg, and music from Rameau's opera, Dardanus.

McGegan is widely recognized for his probing and revelatory explorations of music. The 2019-20 season marks the final year of his 34-year tenure as Music Director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale. Best known as a baroque and classical specialist, McGegan's approach - intelligent, infused with joy and never dogmatic - has led to appearances with many of the world's major orchestras. At home in opera houses as well, McGegan shone new light on close to twenty Handel operas as the Artistic Director and conductor at the Göttingen Handel Festival for 20 years (1991-2001) and the Mozart canon as Principal Guest Conductor at Scottish Opera in the 1990s. McGegan's prolific discography includes more than 100 releases spanning five decades.

Denk, who last performed with LACO in 2014, the same year he served as artistic director of the Ojai Music Festival, has built a reputation as an unusual and compelling artist, with a broad and thought-provoking repertoire. He is also known for his witty and personal music writing, which has appeared in the New Yorker, New York Times Book Review, Newsweek and on the website of NPR Music. He was awarded the 2014 Avery Fisher Prize, Musical America's 2014 Instrumentalist of the Year award and the 2013 MacArthur "Genius Grant." The United States Library of Congress selected his engaging blog, "think denk," for inclusion in the historic collection of Internet materials related to the Performing Arts Web Archive.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), ranked among the world's top musical ensembles, marks an exciting new era in Southern California as it welcomes Jaime Martín in his debut year as Music Director. Martín builds upon LACO's rich legacy as a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO is "more important with each passing year," (Los Angeles Times), "America's finest chamber orchestra" (Public Radio International) and "one of the world's great chamber orchestras" (KUSC Classical FM). Martín's appearance as LACO's Music Director Designate in early 2019 was described by the Los Angeles Times, as "a thrilling performance, and the orchestra played like it was having the time of its life," adding, "he will make fans very quickly." Overseas, he has been praised as "a visionary conductor, discerning and meticulous" (Platea Magazine), and London's The Telegraph said, "his infectious enjoyment of the music communicated to the orchestra and audience alike." The Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America.

Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Concert Preludes, pre-concert talks held one hour before curtain and free for ticket holders, provide insights into the program's music and artists.



Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and groups of 12 or more. Students with valid student ID may purchase discounted tickets ($8), based on availability.





