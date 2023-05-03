News La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run June 2-25.

May. 03, 2023  

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you and your family to "Go! Go! Go!" to the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will preview on Friday, June 2 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door To Me," "There's One More Angel in Heaven," and "Go, Go, Go Joseph." The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, June 4 at

6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 17 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.




Laser Webbers A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Opens June 4 At The Broadwat Photo
Laser Webber's A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Opens June 4 At The Broadwater
Laser Webber, trans musician and actor known for his award-winning comedy music, presents a one-person musical about the history of trans men and his own transition. Produced and developed by Soaring Solo Studios, A Shark Ate My Penis: A History Of Boys Like Me premieres in Los Angeles at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival before taking the show to the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2023. 
Echo Theater Company to Host New Play Competition Photo
Echo Theater Company to Host New Play Competition
The Echo Theater Company is now accepting submissions of original (no adaptations or translations), unpublished, unproduced, non-musical stage plays that are between 60 and 150 pages in length for its 2023 New Play Competition.
Last Call Theatre To Present THE COLLECTIVE, A 1920s Mafia Immersive & Interactive Exp Photo
Last Call Theatre To Present THE COLLECTIVE, A 1920s Mafia Immersive & Interactive Experience
After producing a full season of critically-acclaimed immersive shows including the award-winning Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Last Call Theatre will return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with a brand new immersive and interactive experience: The Collective.
Kentwood Players Presents RENT This Month Photo
Kentwood Players Presents RENT This Month
Kentwood Players presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock opera RENT, directed and choreographed by Marcus S. Daniel, musically directed by Gabrielle Maldonado, and produced by Alison Boole and Elizabeth Bouton Summerer for Kentwood Players through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

News La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
May 3, 2023
