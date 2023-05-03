News La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you and your family to "Go! Go! Go!" to the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT will preview on Friday, June 2 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a tuneful reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door To Me," "There's One More Angel in Heaven," and "Go, Go, Go Joseph." The multi-award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, June 4 at

6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 17 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $19 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.