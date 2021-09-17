News Ensemble Theatre Company Reopens With Southern California Premiere Of TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the first show of its reopening season, the Southern California premiere of a new musical about one of the most iconic vocalists of all time, Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, with book by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, direction from Jenny Sullivan, music direction from GEORGE FRIEDENTHAL, and choreography by Jean Michelle Sayeg, begins previews on Thursday, October 7, opens on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, October 24, 2021 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Tenderly is the remarkably personal and poignant bio-musical of the legendary song stylist Rosemary Clooney. Starring Linda Purl as Rosemary and David Engel as a multitude of characters including, Frank Sinatra, Jose Ferrer, and Bing Crosby, the production features a live, on-stage band performing many beloved songs, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in Your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House."

"We are all so thrilled to begin performing live again on the New Vic stage," said ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "We are even more excited to once again greet our audiences in person at the theater as we present one of our most ambitious seasons ever, opening with this inspirational show. With an iconic songbook that is deeply woven into the fabric of this country, this musical is the perfect way to reopen our doors and invite audiences to 'Come On-a Our House' once again for a sensational night and season of theatrical magic. We're thrilled that it brings back Director Jenny Sullivan to direct and the one-of-a-kind Linda Purl."

For tickets - visit www.etcsb.org or call (805) 965-5400