News Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Design Competition To Help Create Its 45th Season Of Shows Artwork

Deadline for submissions is February 28, 2023, and the winner will be announced on March 15, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the company's first design competition, which will recognize one artist, 18 and older, to submit an original image that represents one of its three upcoming productions: Selling Kabul, The Children or Seared. The artist can use any medium as long as the image can be submitted in a digital form (PDF 17"x17" at 300dpi). The winner will receive a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to partner with ETC's artistic and managing directors to design the artwork for the entire 45th season. If the winning artists images are used to promote the season, the winner will receive an additional $2,500.

"Everyone possesses some form of talent, which can shine if encouraged and given the right opportunity," said Scott DeVine, ETC's Managing Director. "Artistic talents can not only inspire others but, when we work together, can also be transformed into something more. To encourage the extraordinary artists in our community, ETC is excited to announce our first ever design competition. We recognize the incredible talent that surrounds us and want to explore how it can inspire us while also bringing our next season to life through one artist's imagery."

Interested individuals can obtain additional information about the contest, including rules, submission timing, format requirements, and information about the shows at https://etcsb.org/design-competition/. Deadline for submissions is February 28, 2023, and the winner will be announced on March 15, 2023.



