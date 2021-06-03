Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel LGBTQ+ Voices In The Film and Television Industry Panel With Steakhaus Productions

The panel will discuss LGBTQ+ voices in the film and television industry.

Jun. 3, 2021  

NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel LGBTQ+ Voices In The Film and Television Industry Panel With Steakhaus Productions

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with producer Steak House, producer Aaliyah Williams, and United Talent Agency (UTA) independent film agent Matt Coatsworth.

The panel will discuss LGBTQ+ voices in the film and television industry, breaking emerging talent into the industry, as well as strategies for development, production, and post-production.

Panel takes place June 11th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/june2021/play/60b6abd6cbead300985cd987


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You

  • Northwest African American Museum Announces Programming For Juneteenth Week 2021
  • SCENES FROM 73* YEARS Will Stream From the Theatre Project
  • National Players Receive Prestigious Grant To Bring Shakespeare To American Communities
  • Adventure Theatre Closes API Heritage Month With Digital Reading