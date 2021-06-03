NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel LGBTQ+ Voices In The Film and Television Industry Panel With Steakhaus Productions

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with producer Steak House, producer Aaliyah Williams, and United Talent Agency (UTA) independent film agent Matt Coatsworth.

The panel will discuss LGBTQ+ voices in the film and television industry, breaking emerging talent into the industry, as well as strategies for development, production, and post-production.

Panel takes place June 11th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT.

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/june2021/play/60b6abd6cbead300985cd987