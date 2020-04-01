New Music Series at The Broad Stage Starts April 5

Living Legend, cellist Lynn Harrell and renowned violinist Lucia Micarelli are featured in a living room recital on The Broad Stage presents The Broad Stage Music Mornings, a new, recurring program featuring live performances from intimate rooms.



Harrell, whose presence is felt throughout the musical world is a consummate soloist, chamber musician, recitalist, conductor and teacher. His work throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia has placed him in the highest echelon of today's performing artists. Micarelli has enjoyed a versatile career as an instrumentalist, vocalist and actress, best known for her role on HBO's Treme.



The hour-long episode will air live on Sunday, April 5 at 11:00 am; The Broad Stage Music Mornings is part of The Broad Stage at Home, a destination offering new, livestreamed content from artistic partners and archival concert footage.



The program includes a conversation with Harrell and The Broad Stage Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis. Micarelli will perform classical and Americana selections. Music Mornings will also feature student performers from SOL-LA Music Academy and additional artists. Margaret Lysy is the founder and director of Sol-LA Academy, a performing arts community school, providing high quality music education to students from all backgrounds and economic circumstances.



"While everyone is safer at home," said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of The Broad Stage, "we remain committed to sharing and advocating for exceptional work and ideas from performing artists across the spectrum. It's critically important that we support our artist community and continue to provide ways for creativity to thrive with an audience. I'm thrilled to introduce our digital platform The Broad Stage at Home, which does exactly that."



The Broad Stage also presents Red Hen Press Poetry Hour; the Saturday, April 4 program at 8:00 p.m. features award-winning poet Major Jackson and guests reading selections of their original works hosted by author Sandra Tsing Loh.



Previous Episode (available on The Broad Stage Facebook Page)



First broadcast Sunday, March 29 (titled The Broad Stage Classical Hour): Violist Richard Yongjae O'Neill, former Broad Stage Classical Artist-in-Residence and current member of Takács Quartet, performs Bach: Preludes from Cello Suites in d minor and in C Major (arr. for viola) and "Baby at home in deserted island" (i??i?' i??e??) Inhuyn Han (Korean Folk Song). Cellist Antonio Lysy performs Bach: Sarabandes from Cello Suites in d minor and in D Major. Studentmusicians from Sol-LA Academy complete the program: 16-year-old cellist Kaya Ralls performs Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite in G Major and 14-year-old pianist Timotée Allouch performs Chopin: Variations Brillantes, Op. 12.





About the artists



Lynn Harrell's half-century career has brought him to many leading orchestras including Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, and the National Symphony. In Europe he partners with the orchestras of London, Munich, Leipzig , Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, Zürich, and Tel Aviv. He has also performed extensively in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Among others, some esteemed conductor-collaborators throughout Mr. Harrell's career include James Levine, Sir Neville Marriner, Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, André Previn, Sir Simon Rattle, Leonard Slatkin, Yuri Temirkanov, Michael Tilson Thomas and David Zinman.



In recent seasons, Lynn performed domestically with the symphonies of Atlanta, Sydney, and Detroit, and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra to close the season at Carnegie Hall. Abroad, he played alongside the Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig, China and Seoul philharmonics, Duisberg Symphony, and the Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira. He toured North America and Europe with the Mutter-Bronfman-Harrell Trio to venues including Carnegie Hall, the Maison Symphonique de Montreal, the Salzburg Großes Festspielhaus, and Dresden Staatskapelle. His international engagements include adjudicating the XV Tchaikovsky International Competition, concerts with the Seoul Philharmonic and Eliahu Inbal, Mariinsky Orchestra and Valery Gergiev, and performing in the Verbier, Hong Kong International Chamber, Aspen, La Jolla, Eastern Music, Tanglewood, Ravinia, and Scotia festivals.



In March 2013 Mr. Harrell premiered Augusta Reed Thomas' cello concerto with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Christoph Eschenbach, which he then reprised at the 2014 Aspen Festival under Christian Arming, and with the Detroit Symphony and Hannu Lintu in 2015. Two months later, the 92nd Street Y featured Lynn Harrell with the Tokyo String Quartet in their final New York appearance. Lynn has performed at such music festival as Grand Teton and Tanglewood and his ongoing relationship with the Aspen Music Festival spans across over 40 years of summer concerts. In the summer of 1999 Mr. Harrell was featured in a three-week "Lynn Harrell Cello Festival" with the Hong Kong Philharmonic.



On April 7, 1994, Lynn Harrell appeared at the Vatican with the Royal Philharmonic in a concert dedicated to the memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. As the Vatican's first official commemoration of the Holocaust, this historic event was attended by both Pope John Paul II and the Chief Rabbi of Rome. That year Mr. Harrell also appeared live at the Grammy Awards with Itzhak Perlman and Pinchas Zukerman, performing an excerpt from their Grammy-nominated recording of the complete Beethoven String Trios (Angel/EMI).



A majorly accomplished recording artist, Lynn Harrell's extensive discography of more than 30 recordings include the complete Bach Cello Suites (London/Decca), the world-premiere recording of Victor Herbert's Cello Concerto No. 1 with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields led by Sir Neville Marriner (London/Decca), the Walton Concerto with Sir Simon Rattle and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (EMI), and the Donald Erb Concerto with Slatkin and the Saint Louis Symphony (New World). Together with Itzhak Perlman and Vladimir Ashkenazy, Mr. Harrell won two GRAMMY© Awards - in 1981 for the Tchaikovsky Piano Trio and in 1987 for the complete Beethoven Piano Trios (both Angel/EMI). Also with Mr. Ashkenazy and Pinchas Zukerman, Mr. Harrell recorded the Schubert Trios (London/Decca), released in February 2000 and the Brahms Trios (EMI) in 1994. His May 2000 recording with Nigel Kennedy, "Duos for Violin & Cello," received unanimous critical acclaim (EMI). More recently, Mr. Harrell recorded Tchaikovsky's Variations for Cello and Orchestra on a Rococo Theme, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 2, and Prokofiev's Sinfonia Concertante with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Gerard Schwarz conducting (Classico).



In June 2010, along with his wife violinist Helen Nightengale, Lynn founded the HEARTbeats Foundation, a 501(c) charity. Based in Los Angeles, the HEARTbeats Foundation strives to help children in need harness the power of music to better cope with, and recover from, the extreme challenges of poverty and conflict. Mr. Harrell serves as a board officer and Artist Ambassador, a capacity that allows him to work directly with children in need.



Mr. Harrell plays a 2008 Dungey cello. He makes his home in Santa Monica, CA.



Born in Queens, New York, Lucia Micarelli was immersed in the arts by the age of three, diligently practicing dance, piano, and violin. It didn't take long for Lucia to discover her passion and greatest talent was the violin, which quickly became her main focus. After moving to Hawaii at the age of five, she continued to refine her skills on the violin with teachers Kathryn Lucktenberg and Sheryl Shohet, and just a year later at the age of six, Lucia made her debut as a soloist with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Soon after, she began frequently appearing on local television shows and concertizing throughout the Islands.



At age eleven, Lucia was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School of Music's Pre-College Division. She studied with the renowned violin pedagogue Dorothy DeLay, and also took lessons with Itzhak Perlman, Cho-Liang Lin, and Won-Bin Yim. Within a year, playing against some of the world's most gifted prodigies, she won the Pre-College Concerto Competition and settled into a routine that would combine instruction with concert appearances at the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, and other prominent international venues. She spent her summers at the Aspen Music Festival, regularly performing with the orchestra, and won the Violin Concerto Competition in 2000, resulting in a performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Festival Orchestra.



At seventeen, Lucia left Juilliard to attend the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with celebrated international violinist Pinchas Zukerman. It was during this time that Lucia began to develop a growing interest in non-classical music. She started moonlighting with local jazz and rock bands in New York clubs, and by the following year, she had accepted an offer to tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra as a featured violinist and concertmaster.



Since then, Lucia's profile has continued to soar. She's been a featured soloist in two of Josh Groban's world tours, toured extensively with Chris Botti and was featured in his "Live From Boston" PBS special (from which the duet they performed together, "Emmanuel" has received over 7 million YouTube views), and was featured in Barbra Streisand's 2013 international tour. She also released two solo albums, "Music From A Farther Room" and "Interlude". But 2009 saw Lucia broadening her career even further when she was cast in the starring role of "Annie" in HBO's critically acclaimed series, "Treme", created by David Simon and Eric Overmeyer, which ran for four seasons and won a Peabody Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award.



Currently, Lucia has just finished her first PBS concert special which has been airing throughout the US in 2018. This PBS event is an eclectic journey through her many musical influences - from classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana - all bound together by her trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.



Margaret Lysy (Founder and Director of Sol-LA Academy) was born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland and performs frequently with international chamber ensembles on both violin and viola. A recipient of numerous prizes and scholarships, Margaret Lysy's studies were pursued in England at the RNC in Manchester and the Royal College, London. She studied with noted pedagogues Richard Deakin, Felix Andrievsky and Mauricio Fuks. In Montreal, Canada, Margaret Lysy created a dynamic outreach program for youth in music, initiating an original method of group teaching for string students. Enthusiastically committed to reaching young minds and developing musical skills, she founded and directed numerous string ensembles within the community, while serving as concertmaster of Montreal's Ensemble Sinfonia.



She now makes her home in Los Angeles, dedicating herself to the art of pedagogy. Founder and Director of SOL-LA Music Academy, Lysy is currently on the music faculty of UCLA. Her enthusiastic devotion to pedagogy and outreach extend to coaching music students at Santa Monica High School and offering oversight and teaching skills to numerous music outreach programs.







