New Geffen Stayhouse Lineup Announced

Three new live and interactive world premiere productions have been announced.

Geffen Playhouse will launch a series of three new live, virtual and interactive world premiere productions from its Geffen Stayhouse banner. In addition to The Future, the highly anticipated follow-up to Helder Guimarães' (Invisible Tango, Nothing to Hide) The Present, the lineup includes playwright, director and current member of The Kilroys Chelsea Marcantel's (Airness, Tiny Houses) Citizen Detective and filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao's (Netflix's upcoming The Actress) Bollywood Kitchen. Additional Geffen Stayhouse productions are currently in development for 2021.

"We have been uplifted by the positive response to The Present and Inside the Box," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "While we wait to be in a room together, the Playhouse is proud to have launched a platform where audiences can connect with performers and with each other. Whether through magic, puzzles, mystery or food, each show creates connection in innovative ways. For me and the Geffen staff, these shows have been a bright light in a dark time and we are thrilled to continue sharing the work."

"While our physical stages are dark, like all arts organizations, we've had to pivot and adapt to keep our staff and audience engaged in this moment," said Geffen Playhouse Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. "We're excited to further develop our Geffen Stayhouse brand and offer patrons a new lineup of unique, live and interactive shows that will carry us into the new year."

The Geffen Stayhouse banner originally launched in March 2020 with free, short-form content in response to the Geffen temporarily closing as a result of COVID-19. Geffen Stayhouse went on to develop and produce its first full-length effort The Present, a live, virtual, and interactive experience from magician, illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães, which made its world premiere in April 2020. The 250+ performance sold-out run was extended three times before closing with a global, livestreamed grand finale on October 17 with more than 6,000 viewers in the finale's audience. Currently running is The New York Times crossword constructor and magician David Kwong's sold-out Inside the Box, which made its world premiere in September 2020 and has since been extended through January 3, 2021.

Citizen Detective

World Premiere

Written and Directed by Chelsea Marcantel

November 10 - December 20

In this virtual show based on an unsolved 1920s Hollywood murder, audience members become the detectives in a case that mixes theater, mystery, and collaborative code-breaking. Guided by best-selling true crime author Mickie McKittrick, the home audience will uncover the evidence and follow the clues, altering the course of the show every night.

How It Works:

Mickie McKittrick will be the audience's guide throughout the show. Sometimes the entire group will work together, while at other times audience members will join a smaller squad breakout room for a more intimate examination of evidence and clues. Ultimately, the entire group will make choices to determine the show's surprising conclusion. Citizen Detective will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform and each performance will be limited to a maximum of 24 participants. In a unique twist, each participant will take a brief personality survey quiz one week prior to their performance, which will determine the best fit for the detective squad they will be assigned to.

The Future

World Premiere

Written and Performed by Helder Guimarães

Directed by Frank Marshall

December 4 - January 31, 2021

Helder Guimarães is taking interactive at-home illusions into The Future. With a magician, perspective is everything-and in this show, participants will decide which version of events they prefer to see. Guimarães' story takes us on a personal journey including stops at a high-stakes poker game and a pub in the south of France, as it explores the seedy underbelly of the gambling world. You never know what intriguing mystery or long-kept secret may be revealed along the way. The Future marks the third collaboration between Guimarães and director Frank Marshall.

American Express is the Official Card Sponsor of The Future. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, October 22 at 10:00AM (PST) through Thursday, October 29 at 9:59AM (PST) by visiting www.geffenplayhouse.org or calling 310-208-2028.

How It Works:

A mystery package will be shipped to each audience member in advance of their show, which cannot be opened until Guimarães gives permission during the performance. The Future will use the Zoom video conferencing platform with an initial audience capacity of 50 participants.

Bollywood Kitchen

World Premiere

Written and Performed by Sri Rao

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Produced in Association with Hypokrit Theatre Company

January 15, 2021 - February 21, 2021

In this interactive production, filmmaker and cookbook author Sri Rao invites us to prepare a homemade Indian meal along with him, drawing on the recipes that were staples at his family's table. As we join him in cooking these delicious dishes in our very own kitchens, Sri interweaves the story of his parents immigrating to America, the joy and nourishment that Bollywood musicals brought to his whole family, and the culinary traditions they shared. Mouthwatering flavors come together with the colorful exuberance of Bollywood films to create a festive and fun virtual experience about rediscovering the comforts of home.

How It Works:

Bollywood Kitchen will offer multiple tiers of ticketing options that allow the audience to choose their own unique level of participation, including a livestream viewing-only option.

For audience members who prefer an interactive experience, a special "Bollywood Box" will be delivered to their doorstep in advance of the performance. Each box will include an assortment of specially curated Indian spices, a program, and other items they'll need for the show. A shopping list of perishable items that are easy to find in a local grocery store will also be included to complete the dinner menu.

Interactive ticket tiers include a limited number of a premium "Chef's Table" option, as well as a "Bollywood Box & a Show" option, which will not have a maximum audience capacity. A "Just Here for the Party" option is available for a viewing-only experience, also with no maximum audience capacity.

Chef's Table

A limited number of audience members will virtually cook alongside and interact with Sri throughout the show, providing them with an opportunity to ask Sri questions and get tips along the way.

Includes:

Bollywood Box by mail

Program with recipes

Interactive Zoom ticket for the show

Autographed Bollywood Kitchen cookbook by Sri Rao

Limited-time private Vimeo link after the show to re-watch the performance

Bollywood Box & a Show

Audience members can choose to either prepare their meal in advance with the Bollywood Box ingredients, and enjoy it during the performance, or they can virtually cook with Sri in real time as they watch the show.

Includes:

Bollywood Box by mail

Program with recipes

Streaming-only ticket for the show

Just Here for the Party

This option is available to audience members who prefer a viewing-only experience.

Includes:

Digital recipes

Streaming-only ticket for the show

