New Dramatic Musical BRIGHT BLUE SKY To Play At The Rose Center Theater

Aug. 16, 2022  

The Rose Center Theater will welcome the return of the new musical drama, Bright Blue Sky, set to play at Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center, the Rose Center Theater, September 9 through 18, 2022.

BRIGHT BLUE SKY with Book & Lyrics by Emmy Nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto, and Music by Managing & Artistic Director of the Rose Center Theater Tim Nelson, is a new dramatic musical about a group of everyday people working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001. During these desperate hours, as they grapple with the possibility of not making it out alive, the characters come together to contemplate their differences and ultimately their shared humanity. In a series of charming, endearing, and deeply heartfelt episodes, each character relives moments from their past, revealing an uplifting story of the hope inside tragedy, the loss within love.

Presented indoors and on stage at the Rose Center Theater, this Event will be in accordance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the County of Orange. Advanced ticket reservations for this production are strongly encouraged.

Rose Center Theater presents
BRIGHT BLUE SKY

Book & Lyrics by VINCENT ANICETO
Music by Tim Nelson

Directed by VINCENT ANICETO
Musically Directed by Tim Nelson
Choreographed by JENNIFER MATTHEWS
Production Design by CHRIS CAPUTO

Location:
Rose Center Theater
14140 All American Way
Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:
Friday September 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Saturday September 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Sunday September 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Friday September 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Saturday September 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Sunday September 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Tickets:
$12+

Tickets may be purchased by visiting: www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.





